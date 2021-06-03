Texas Ballet Theater Announces In-Person 2021-2022 Season

Texas Ballet Theater will return to its resident performance venues in the 2021-2022 season, starting with the holiday favorite The Nutcracker.

The nonprofit ballet company will open its season with The Nutcracker, choreographed by TBT Artistic Director Ben Stevenson, O.B.E., at Winspear Opera House in Dallas November 26. The production will run in Dallas through December 5, then move to Bass Performance Hall in Fort Worth December 10-26.

For one night only, the company will trade tradition for whimsy in the December 17 performance of The Nutty Nutcracker at Bass Performance Hall. This annual parody features zany characters and pop culture moments woven into the conventional Nutcracker story.

Next, TBT dancers will perform A Tchaikovsky Evening, a mixed repertoire production featuring George Balanchine's iconic Serenade and two world premieres - Star Crossed by Stevenson and Violin Concerto in D by TBT Associate Artistic Director Tim O'Keefe. A Tchaikovsky Evening will run February 11-13 at the Wyly Theatre in Dallas and February 18-20 at Bass Performance Hall.

The company will close its season with the world premiere of Stevenson's A Midsummer Night's Dream, running May 6-8 at Winspear Opera House and May 20-22 at Bass Performance Hall. Audiences will finally see the long-awaited premiere, originally scheduled to close the 19-20 season.

"With a return to the stage and three world premieres, this may be Texas Ballet Theater's most thrilling season yet," Stevenson said. "Our dancers are looking forward to performing again, and we can't wait to welcome both familiar and new friends into the audience."

Patrons can purchase season package subscriptions now by visiting https://texasballettheater.org/season-packages or calling the Box Office at 877-828-9200 option 1. Single tickets go on sale August 2.

To support TBT or for more information about the upcoming season, visit www.texasballettheater.org.

Photo credit: Steven Visneau