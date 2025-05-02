THE WEDDING SINGER Begins At The Firehouse Theatre On May 15

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



The Firehouse Theatre is rewinding the clock and turning up the volume with the totally tubular musical comedy The Wedding Singer, on stage May 15–June 1, 2025.

Packed with big hair, big laughs, and even bigger heart, this instant crowd-pleaser brings the best of the 1980s to life in a feel-good romantic comedy that will leave audiences dancing in the aisles! Based on the popular film starring Adam Sandler and Drew Barrymore, The Wedding Singer follows Robbie Hart, a charismatic wedding singer in New Jersey whose world is turned upside down after being left at the altar.

Things start to change when he meets Julia, a kindhearted waitress who is engaged to the wrong guy. As their friendship grows, so do their feelings, and Robbie must find the courage to win her heart before it's too late. “Whether you're a hopeless romantic or just here for the big hair and bigger dance moves, The Wedding Singer has something for you,” state co-directors Ally Beans and Owen Beans, a real-life married couple at the helm of this rom-com-inspired musical. “Trust us — it's way more fun than getting left at the altar. It's a full-throttle, feel-good ride through the best (and most outrageous) parts of the '80s complete with all your favorite moments from the iconic Adam Sandler film.” This production is also music directed by Jason Philip Solís, and choreographed by Kelsey Jordan Ward.

Tickets to The Wedding Singer, running at The Firehouse Theatre from May 15–June 1, are $39 for adults and $35 for students, seniors, educators, and first responders. Preview (Thursday, May 15) and Saturday matinee performances are $35. Walk-up rush tickets are available 30 minutes before Thursday performances and must be purchased in-person at the box office. Rush tickets are $17 plus a $3 convenience fee and are subject to availability. Opening night of The Wedding Singer will be on Friday, May 16 at 7:30 p.m. Visit www.TheFirehouseTheatre.com for more information and to purchase tickets.

