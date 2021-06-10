THE MUSIC MAN is Now Being Performed by Theatre Three

All aboard the Wells Fargo Wagon with Theatre Three's touring production of Meredith Willson's The Music Man! Directed by Joel Ferrell and Music Directed by Vonda K. Bowling, this innovative boutique production on the classic musical will feature a 10-person cast.

It is now being performed under the stars in three outdoor DFW venues this summer (Coppell Center Senior, Union Coffee Shop and Texas Discover Gardens) from June 3 - July 4.

General admission tickets are $75 for a 2-person socially distant square.

The musical features Books, Music & Lyrics by Meredith Willson with a Story by Meredith Willson & Franklin Lacy.

It is Directed and Choreographed by Joel Ferrell and Music Directed by Vonda K. Bowling.

Cast:

Kyle Igneczi*

Christina Austin Lopez

Bwalya Chisanga

Cody Dry

Ania Lyons

Taylor Nash

Randy Pearlman*

Kathryn Taylor Rose

Alejandro Saucedo

Zachary J. Willis*

*Member of Actors Equity Association

The Music Man follows fast-talking traveling salesman, Harold Hill, as he cons the people of River City, Iowa, into buying instruments and uniforms for a boys' band that he vows to organize. Touring through three outdoor DFW venues, this 10-person boutique production of the six-time Tony Award®-winning musical comedy is unlike any that has been done before.

Learn more at https://www.musicmandfw.com/.