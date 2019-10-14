THE GRAND ILLUSIONS OF ROB LAKE To Play Music Hall At Fair Park

Rob Lake has dazzled and entertained millions with his mind-blowing illusions across network television, including as a finalist on America's Got Talent, and in front of sold-out audiences in arenas and theatres worldwide. This December 26, 27, and 28, 2019, Rob Lake is bringing his physics-defying and sometimes death-defying illusions to the Music Hall at Fair Park (map), located at 909 1st Avenue, Dallas, TX 75210. Tickets go on sale Friday, October 18 at 10 am.

Known as one of the world's most celebrated illusionists, Rob Lake will invite audiences into his world of astonishing and uniquely presented original magic. The Grand Illusions of Rob Lake is awe-inspiring storytelling on the grandest scale. Heart-stopping disappearing acts, mind-bending predictions, and otherworldly levitations, plus a popular appearance by Rob's rescue dog; a Yorkie mutt named Roger, are all a part of the magic.

Named "The Top Illusionist in the World" by Caesars Entertainment, Rob is internationally renowned for his mesmerizing and award-winning illusion spectacular. In 2008, Rob became the youngest magician in history to receive the holy grail of the magic world - the Merlin Award - as 'International Stage Magician of the Year' - the industry equivalent of an Oscar.

Rob has also served as a magic consultant for network TV series, feature films, and has created illusions for today's most famous magicians. Rob's magical effects can be seen in numerous theatrical productions across the globe including the smash hit musicals The Phantom of the Opera and Disney's Beauty & the Beast.

Tickets from $49.99 to $159.99

Show Dates:

December 26 at 8 pm, Music Hall at Fair Park

December 27 at 2 pm, Music Hall at Fair Park

December 28 at 2 pm, Music Hall at Fair Park

Tickets via Ticketmaster HERE

THE GRAND ILLUSIONS OF ROB LAKE SIZZLE REEL HERE

ABOUT ROB LAKE VIDEO





