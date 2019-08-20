THE ARK Comes to Artisan Center Theater

THE ARK opens at Artisan Center Theater on Friday, August 30, 2019 and runs through Saturday, September 28, 2019. The 196 seat theater-in-the-round is located at 444 East Pipeline Road in Hurst. Performances are at 7:30pm on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday, and Saturday with 3:00pm matinees on Saturdays beginning September 7. Reserved seating tickets are $28.00 for adults, $26.00 for students and seniors, and $16.00 for children 12 and under. Monday through Thursday tickets are $26.00 for adults and $14.00 for children 12 and under. Tickets can be purchased online at ArtisanCT.com, or by calling the box office at 817-284-1200.

A fresh take on a familiar tale, it's the story of how one family learns to brave life's rough waters by sticking together. Michael McLean, the renowned composer of more than 20 best-selling albums, gives us an incredibly uplifting score, ranging from pop to gospel. With songs that'll have you dancing in the "isles," and one of the most adventurous stories ever told, The Ark proves that, just like the waters, the depth of human emotion knows no bounds.

NEW! Come early and save!* (Valid on 2019 Main Stage ONLY)

First week pricing (1st Friday, Saturday, Monday and Thursday evenings): 20% discount on individual tickets.

Second week pricing (2nd Friday, Saturday, Monday, Tuesday and Thursday evenings): 15% discount on individual tickets.

*Discount may not be used in conjunction with any other offer. Discounted pricing not available for matinee performances.

FEATURED IN THE ARK ARE:

Noah - Kirk Corley, Mark Winter

Eliza - Judi Conger, Jana Offutt

Ham - Kyle Holt, Remi Budge

Egyptus - Cleo Lissade, Shaneen Smith

Japheth - Joshua D. Smith

Sariah - Ashley Hawkins, Jacey Lett

Shem - Seth May

Martha - Lindsey McCallum, Meredith Taylor

Reservations: Call 817-284-1200; website: www.ArtisanCT.com





