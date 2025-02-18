Stand-Up Comedy Returns to Amphibian Stage In March

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Amphibian Stage continues its commitment to bringing top-tier live entertainment to Fort Worth with its upcoming Stand-Up Comic Residency, headlined by nationally touring comedian Luis Juarez.

Known for his blindsiding punchlines and viral social media presence, Juarez has built a dedicated fan base across the country, currently featuring on the Super Cool A$$ Tour with Ralph Barbosa.

Juarez will be joined by a stellar lineup of local comedic talents across two nights:

Friday, March 7 at 8PM:

Taylor P. | A rising force in the Dallas comedy scene, Taylor P. is known for her captivating stage presence and sharp humor. A finalist in the Purvis Wilson Funniest Comic in Dallas competition, she has opened for headliners Phoebe Robinson and Cam Bertrand.

Zac Webb brings infectious energy and an absurdist observational style to the stage, making every set a high-voltage experience. Whether performing or hosting, his dynamic presence elevates the room. Winner of Funniest Comic with a Day Job 2024, Zac has worked with top comedians like Duncan Trussell, Adam Ray, and Ian Bagg.

Saturday, March 8 at 8PM:

Marena Riyad – An actress, comedian, and producer, Marena Riyad brings her unique perspective to the stage, blending dark humor with deeply personal storytelling. A semifinalist for Funniest Comedian in Texas and a finalist for Miss Arab USA 2023, she is also the producer of “Kufiya Comedy.”

Kenny Lee – With a sharp wit and a knack for clean yet cunning comedy, Kenny Lee is making waves in the stand-up scene. Winner of Funniest Stand-Up in Dallas 2024 and Funniest Person with a Day Job 2023, he has opened for Ralph Barbosa, Joey Avery, and Netflix's Tone Bell.

Paulos Feerow, Amphibian Stage's Comedy Coordinator, will host both nights. Feerow is a Dallas-based stand-up comedian who has been performing since 2012. A regular in the DFW comedy scene, he has opened for top headliners including Phoebe Robinson, Sam Jay, and Aparna Nancherla. He has performed at the Dallas Comedy Festival and “The New Negroes” at UCB Franklin, and was a finalist in the Los Angeles Scripted Comedy Festival. Paulos also produces The Playground at For The City Comedy and co-produces the Stand-Up Comic Residency at Amphibian Stage with Baron Vaughn. The Stand-Up Comic Residency at Amphibian Stage offers audiences the chance to experience cutting-edge comedy in an intimate setting, highlighting both established and up-and-coming comedic voices.

Luis Juarez: Stand-Up Comic Residency

Dates: March 7 & 8, 2024

Location: Amphibian Stage, Fort Worth, TX

Tickets: Ranging from $20-30, available now at amphibianstage.com

