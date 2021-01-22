Singer/Songwriter April N. Smith Releases 'One Two Step Away' on Digital Platforms

Rising country music singer/songwriter and East Texas native April N. Smith, whose velvety voice has been compared to Martina McBride and Patsy Cline, releases her third single "One Two Step Away" on digital platforms today. With the addictive chorus, "One Two Step Away" will have you two stepping your troubles away to the sly steel guitar and fancy fiddle playing. Smith's silky voice will transform you to a dusty old honky-tonk, the age-old problem of being wronged by love and having trouble moving on.

"We are proud to release "One Two Step Away". The sleek songwriting of JB Patterson combined with the bright clarity of April's vocal timbre deliver a hit that's sure to be one two step away from the top of the charts!" Sallie A. Bengtson, President - Blue Heart Records

"One Two Step Away" is a fun song intended to pack the dance floor with relatable lyrics that tug at the heart strings in an upbeat way!" says Smith.

Produced and written by JB Patterson (BMI); lead vocals April N. Smith; drums - Dees Stribling: acoustic guitar/steel guitar/electric guitar - Hayden McMullen; fiddle - Clayton Bankston; bass guitar - Taylor Tatsch.

"One Two Step Away" is the third single from Smith's highly anticipated debut album Enough, with songs about resilience, reflection and healing, to be released February 19, 2021. The singles "4 Shots" and "Enough" were released in 2020 to great acclaim. April is a beautiful storyteller and has a voice that will send chills up your spine. Enough is a perfect album for the times with songs about strength, hope and resilience. To preorder album click here.

Smith was recently nominated for the Texas Regional Radio Music Awards and has made it to the 3rd round of voting as one of the top five New Female Vocalist of the Year. Voting runs through January 25, 2021 and the winner will be announced in the fall. To vote for Smith please click here.

For more information on April N. Smith please visit AprilNSmithMusic.com.