Rover To Present MORNING'S AT SEVEN

Rover Dramawerks continues their 19th Season with the classic comedy Morning's at Seven by Paul Osborn. Performances will be at Rover's theatre in Plano, located in Ruisseau Village at 221 W. Parker Rd, Suite 580, at the northwest corner of Parker and 75. Performances run August 29 - September 14 on Thursdays and Fridays at 8:00 p.m. and on Saturdays at 3:00 and 8:00 p.m.

Aaronetta and Ida Gibbs (played by Ivy Opdyke and Glynda Welch) have lived next door to each other most of their lives and all four of the Gibb sisters (Laura Jones and Sally Soldo making up the rest of the quartet) are an open book to each. Into the fray comes Myrtle Brown (Jennifer Patton), perpetually engaged to Ida's son Homer (George William Philips III). But Homer can't seem to pop the question. Taking matters into her own hands, Myrtle finally gets a proposal by compelling Homer to fly the nest. Sort of.

Rounding out the ensemble cast are Al Mayo, Joe Porter, and Stephan Roberts as three of the sisters' husbands in this perennially charming portrait of small town America fifty plus years ago.

Kim Titus serves as director with Sara Jones as stage manager. Set design is by Edgar Hernandez, lighting design is by Cat Luster, and sound design is by Jason Rice. Sarah Hearn provides costume design, with hair and makeup by Shanna Gobin and props by Terrie W. Justus.

Thursday, August 29 is Preview Night, with all seats $10.00 in advance online or "pay-what-you-can" at the door. Following the show on Friday, August 30, Rover will host their First Friday INSIDERS reception, where patrons can meet the cast, director, and designers. Regular ticket prices for Morning's at Seven are $24.00 Friday and Saturday nights and $18.00 on Thursdays and matinees, with discounts for teachers, students, and seniors. Group rates are also available. Tickets may be ordered online at www.roverdramawerks.com, and partial season subscriptions for Rover's 19th Season are also available.

For more information about Rover Dramawerks, please visit them online at www.roverdramawerks.com or call 972-849-0358.





