Rover Dramawerks Will Continue Their 20th Anniversary Season with WOMEN IN JEOPARDY!

Rover Dramawerks continues their 20th Anniversary Season with the comedy Women in Jeopardy! by Wendy MacLeod. Performances will be at Rover's theatre in Plano, located in Ruisseau Village at 221 W. Parker Rd, Suite 580, at the northwest corner of Parker and 75, running February 27 - March 14 on Thursdays and Fridays at 8:00 p.m. and on Saturdays at 3:00 and 8:00 p.m.

Divorcées Mary and Jo (played by Laura Sosnowski and Veronica Bridgeforth) are suspicious of their friend Liz's (Nancy Cecco) new dentist boyfriend (George Phillips). He's not just a weirdo; he may be a serial killer! Trading their wine glasses for spy glasses, imaginations run wild as the ladies try to discover the truth and save their friend in a hilarious off-road adventure that even gets Mary's daughter and HER boyfriend (Samara Gonzalez and Dominic Magniocco) caught up in the mess!

Sara Jones serves as director, with Jennifer Patton as stage manager and props designer. Set design is by Charles Welch, with lighting design by Kenneth Hall and sound design by Chuck E. Moore. Samantha Pettigrew is costume designer and Charlie Enriquez serves as assistant stage manage.

Thursday, February 27 is Preview Night, with all seats $10.00 in advance online or "pay-what-you-can" at the door. Following the show on Friday, February 28, Rover will present their First Friday INSIDERS reception, where patrons can meet the cast, director, and designers. Regular ticket prices for Women in Jeopardy! are $24.00 Friday and Saturday nights and $18.00 on Thursdays and matinees, with discounts for teachers, students, and seniors. Group rates are also available. Tickets may be ordered online at www.roverdramawerks.com, and season subscriptions are also available.

For more information about Rover Dramawerks, please visit them online at www.roverdramawerks.com or call 972-849-0358.

Photo Credit: Carol M. Rice





