Richardson Theatre Centre Presents Agatha Christie's TOWARD ZERO

The play, by Agatha Christie and Gerald Verner, premiered in the West End at the St. James's Theatre in September, 1956. Her novels have sold more than 2 billion copies around the world, and she is only outsold by the Bible and Shakespeare. TOWARD ZERO runs at Richardson Theatre Centre Sept 6-22. (518 W. Arapaho Rd. Suite 113, Richardson, TX 75080). Tickets range from $20-$22. Tickets may be reserved by calling 972-699-1130 and press 1 to leave a message. Tickets are paid for at the box office the night of the show.



When a house party gathers at Gull's Point, the seaside home of Lady Tressilian, Neville Strange finds himself caught between his old wife Audrey and his new flame Kay. A nail-biting thriller, the play probes the psychology of jealousy in the shadow of a savage and brutal murder. A carefully unpeeled investigation before our eyes brings the story to a pointed ending.

The talented cast of TOWARD ZERO consists of Tom McKee, Rebekah Dolan, Lorna Woodford, Budd Mahan, Russell Sims, Elaine Erback, Samantha Chancellor, Igli Laci and Rusty Harding.

As Director, Rachael Lindley is joined by John Floyd (Stage Manager), Wyatt Moore (Lighting Designer), Richard Stephens Sr. (Sound Design), Ryan Rutherford (set designer), Hayley Roche (set builder).

TOWARD ZERO runs Sept 6 - 22, with performances on Fridays at 8:00PM, Saturdays at 8:00PM, Sundays at 2:00PM, Thursday performances on June 13 & 20 at 7:30PM.

Tickets range from $20-$22. Tickets may be reserved by calling 972-699-1130 and press 1 to leave a message. Tickets are paid for at the box office the night of the show.





Related Articles Shows View More Dallas Stories

More Hot Stories For You