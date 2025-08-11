Premiere Recording Of SHELTER ME: An Original Rock Oratorio Now Available To Stream and Purchase

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Dallas Street Choir's premiere performance of Shelter Me: An Original Rock Oratorio, composed by Jacob Ryan Smith, is now available for streaming on all major platforms.

This near hour-long work-written for three soloists, chorus, and 17 instrumentalists-was commissioned by the Dallas Street Choir and premiered in collaboration with the Credo Community Choir and choirs from The University of Texas at Dallas.

Conducted by Dr. Jonathan Palant, with orchestrations by Terence "T" Odonkor, Shelter Me blends rock, classical, and theatrical elements in a moving exploration of resilience, hope, and community. The full score and parts are now published by Hal Leonard and available for purchase, making the work accessible to choirs and ensembles everywhere.

Experience the premiere today and bring Shelter Me to your own stage.