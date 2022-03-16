Plano Symphony Orchestra Announces Departure of Executive Director Robert A. Reed

After six years of serving at the helm of one of North Texas's most respected arts organizations, Plano Symphony Orchestra Executive Director Robert A. Reed will be vacating his role with the PSO effective May 24, 2022.

Mr. Reed is departing the Metroplex to assume the executive director position at one of America's leading regional orchestras-Madison Symphony Orchestra in Madison, Wisconsin. He will assume his new position in Madison on June 6, 2022.

Since 2016, Mr. Reed's tenure as an executive leader in the community and chief operating officer included oversight of tremendous growth in the PSO's subscription base, donor base, education programs, community partnerships, and more. Mr. Reed has also helped diversify the PSO Board and staff and make the organization more accessible to all. Over the last two years, he guided the symphony through the turbulent impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on performing arts organizations. Under his leadership, the PSO pivoted to delivering streaming options for all performances-including subscription concerts and education initiatives.

Marion Brockette, President of the PSO Board of Directors states, "We are grateful to Robert for his six years of leadership. During his tenure, he has made a significant impact in our Orchestra's growth. Robert's leadership, flexibility, and determination during the past two years during the COVID-19 pandemic was an inspiration to the PSO team." He continues, "As a friend, I'm delighted for this exciting new opportunity for Robert and for the Madison Symphony Orchestra. We are grateful for Robert's many contributions to the PSO and our community."

PSO Music Director Maestro Hector Guzman states, "Over these past six years, I have developed a wonderful working relationship with Robert. Together, we formed an amazing team, and along the way Robert became a good, personal friend. His wise counsel and careful guidance on all matters relating to the PSO were always guided by the principle that the PSO should always maintain the highest artistic musical integrity. I am sorry to see Robert leave, and I know my colleagues at the Madison Symphony Orchestra have found an excellent leader for their organization. We are blessed that Robert leaves the PSO in top notch shape." Guzman concludes, "He has left an indelible impact on the PSO and the arts in North Texas for which we will continue to benefit for years to come. Mis mejores deseos to my friend and colleague, Robert Reed."

"My six years with the Plano Symphony Orchestra and the relationships I've built here have meant a great deal to me," states Robert A. Reed. "The successes we've had need to be shared by many. I am extremely grateful to the magnificent Board of Directors, talented administrative staff, volunteers, musicians of the Plano Symphony Orchestra, and my colleague and friend, Hector Guzman, for their support and camaraderie through this exciting and fulfilling time in my career. As the symphony looks forward to celebrating four decades of creating beautiful music for the community, I'm confident the future is brighter than ever for the PSO. I wish everyone with the symphony the very best and can't wait to visit and enjoy future concerts. I will truly miss living and working in this culturally rich region."

Robert A. Reed graduated with a Bachelors of Music Performance and Masters of Music Performance from the University of Cincinnati College-Conservatory of Music. Mr. Reed was one of eight arts administrators who were selected in 1989 for the prestigious Orchestra Management Fellowship Program. The orchestras Mr. Reed was assigned to were the New York Philharmonic, Florida West Coast Symphony (currently called the Sarasota Orchestra), the Houston Symphony, and the Beaumont Symphony (currently called the Symphony of Southeast Texas). Mr. Reed has worked in diverse orchestras including the San Francisco Symphony, Kansas City Symphony, Buffalo Philharmonic, Nashville Symphony, Louisville Orchestra, and the Corpus Christi Symphony Orchestra.

