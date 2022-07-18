Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: Lady Gaga Kicks Off 'Chromatica Ball' World Stadium Tour

Tickets for the remaining 19 performances are on sale now.

Jul. 18, 2022  

Last night, Academy Award, Golden Globe and 13-time Grammy-winner Lady Gaga kicked off her The Chromatica Ball summer stadium tour with a sold-out show in Düsseldorf, Germany at Merkur Spiel- Arena.

The tour kickoff marks the first ever public live performance of her #1 selling, critically acclaimed, and GRAMMY-winning 2020 album, Chromatica, Gaga's 6th consecutive #1 album on the Billboard 200 chart.

The show included fan favorites from the latest album including "Rain on Me", "Stupid Love", and "Alice" as well as hits from her massive and iconic discography such as "Bad Romance", "Poker Face", and "Shallow."

The highly successful Live Nation-produced tour continues across Europe, Asia, and North America for 19 more shows with stadium stops in Sweden, France, the Netherlands, England, Canada, the U.S. and Japan, see full routing below. Fans can also access VIP Packages, including premium tickets, VIP parking and exclusive access to a pre-show lounge, special entry, and more.

Lady Gaga Chromatica Ball Tour Dates

7/21 - Stockholm, SW - Friends Arena
7/24 - Paris, FR - Stade de France
7/26 - Arnhem, NL - GelreDome
7/29 - London, UK - Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
7/30 - London, UK - Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
8/06 - Toronto, ON - Rogers Centre
8/08 - Washington, DC - Nationals Park
8/11 - East Rutherford, NJ - MetLife Stadium
8/15 - Chicago, IL - Wrigley Field
8/19 - Boston, MA - Fenway Park
8/23 - Dallas, TX - Globe Life Field
8/26 - Atlanta, GA - Truist Park
8/28 - Hershey, PA - Hersheypark Stadium
9/2 - Tokyo, JP - Belluna Dome
9/3 -Tokyo, JP - Belluna Dome
9/8 - San Francisco, CA - Oracle Park
9/10 - Los Angeles, CA - Dodger Stadium
9/13 - Houston, TX - Minute Maid Park
9/17 - Miami, FL - Hard Rock Stadium



