Photos: Theatre Wesleyan to Present UNCLE VANYA

Theatre Wesleyan will present the Anton Chekhov classic, Uncle Vanya, at the Thad Smotherman Theatre at Texas Wesleyan University (1205 Binkley Street, 76105) from March 26-28. This production of the play will use a 95-minute one-act adaptation translated by Eugene K. Bristow.



The production was originally scheduled for February but was postponed due to facilities maintenance after the recent inclement weather.



Considered one of Chekhov's masterpieces, Uncle Vanya's scenes from country life follow intermingling lives surrounding a Russian country house. When a retired professor and his young wife visit the country estate managed by his daughter and her uncle, the visit causes long-held resentments and secret passions to surface.



The production is directed by associate professor of theatre Jeanne Everton. The cast and design team consist of Texas Wesleyan University students pursuing their Bachelor of Arts or Bachelor of Fine Arts in Theatre. The cast, in alphabetical order, includes Jonathan Burt (Professor Serebryakov), Bethany Bordelon (Yelena Andreevna), Richard Givans (Iliya Ilich Telegin), Brian Johnson (Mikhail Lvovich Astrov), Gianina Lambert (Maria Vasilevna), Julissa Norment (Sofya Alexandrovna), Hugo Morales Saldaña (Workman), Kristian Thomas (Ivan "Vanya" Petrovich), and Kirsten Wagner (Marina).



The production and design team include Olivia Dickerson (stage manager), Andrea German (assistant stage manager), Joseph Laws (scenic design), Yajaira Rosales (lighting design), Kyrsten Howard (sound design), Mya Cockrell (assistant sound design), Madison Whitney (properties design), Ethan Brandt (assistant properties design), visiting professor of theatre Karen Potter (costume design), and Taliyah Salih (assistant costume design).



Faculty, staff, and students, as well as audience members who attend Uncle Vanya will adhere to local social distancing guidelines.



All plans and information are subject to change and announcements will be made in the event adjustments are, or need to be, made for the safety of our faculty, staff, students, and audience.