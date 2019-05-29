Participants Selected for Hart Institute for Women Conductors at Dallas Opera

The Dallas Opera announces the names of the twelve distinguished professionals (six conductors, three administrators, and four American observers) selected to participate in the fifth annual residency of the Linda and Mitch Hart Institute for Women Conductors at The Dallas Opera taking place Oct. 27 - Nov. 9, 2019 in Dallas, Texas:

Tiffany Chang (USA)

Jiannan Cheng (China)

Tamara Dworetz (USA)

Marta Kluczynska (Poland)

Madeline Tsai (Taiwan)

Molly Turner (USA)

Working to address a long-standing issue at the podium, The Dallas Opera in 2015 launched a unique multifaceted program-one of a mere handful in the world-designed to provide training and career support for distinctively talented women conductors on the cusp of major international careers. Female conductors, as well as accomplished women singers, opera coaches, accompanists, and instrumentalists with established careers seeking to further develop their skills at the podium, were encouraged to apply.

A total of 90 women conductors and professional musicians heeded the call in 2019, despite even more stringent admissions requirements initiated last year. Applicants from 27 countries included music directors, principal and assistant conductors, concertmasters and music staff from top-ranked symphonies, opera companies, and conservatories.





Related Articles Shows View More Dallas Stories

More Hot Stories For You