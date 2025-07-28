North Texas Performing Arts to Present NORTH TEXAS' GOT TALENT CONTEST!

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



North Texas Performing Arts will present the 2025 North Texas' Got Talent contest inviting performers from across the region to compete for cash prizes-including a $1,000 First Place Award-and the title of North Texas' Top Talent with a total purse valued over $4,000!

Originally launched online during the height of the pandemic, the North Texas' Got Talent program has drawn hundreds of contestants over the years, showcasing singers, dancers, actors, musicians, magicians, and more. This year's competition expands on that tradition with a high-stakes live showcase and multimedia contestant's spotlight series.

Online auditions are open now, with performers invited to submit a video entry online at ntpa.org/got-talent by August 17, 2025, along with a $20 entry fee (need-based waivers available). Finalists will be selected to perform live at the NTPA North Texas Giving Day Pre-Event on Saturday, September 13, held at the Shops at Willow Bend in Plano, Texas.

"This gives an incredible opportunity to put a spotlight on the incredible talent across North Texas" says NTPA CEO Darrell Rodenbaugh, "This is both a high-stakes talent contest and a celebration of our region's incredible artistic diversity and exceptional talent!"

The Adult Division Winner will receive $1,000 and bragging rights that go with the coveted title of "North Texas' Top Talent!" Second and Third place contestants receive $300 and $200 respectively. The Youth Division features prizes of $500 for First, $300 for Second, and $100 for Third for those under age 18 as of November 1, 2025, and a free NTPA Show, Class or Camp tuition for all Youth finalists.

Contestants will be featured in a behind-the-scenes video series produced by NTPA Film Studios, capturing their journey, challenges, and triumphs as they compete for the coveted titles and will be broadcast publicly on Youtube.