NOISES OFF Comes to Dallas Theater Center

Dallas Theater Center will kick off the Bill Custard 2025-2026 season on Friday, October 3, 2025 with Michael Frayn's uproarious classic British comedy Noises Off. The 2025-26 season is dedicated to the memory of Bill Custard, Life Trustee and former Board Chair, who supported Dallas Theater Center since its inception in 1959.

Noises Off is a play-within-a-play that plunges you into the chaotic world of "Nothing’s On," a fictional touring production tormented by backstage romances and onstage blunders. From flubbed lines to slamming doors, witness the hilarious unraveling of a troupe of eccentric actors.

Noises Off guarantees an evening of pure, unadulterated hilarity. Don't miss this beloved farce. Noises Off is presented by arrangement with Concord Theatricals, on behalf of Samuel French, Inc.