Mystery Play SLEUTH Announced At Theatre Three

Theatre Three will present the Tony-Award winning thriller, Sleuth, written by Anthony Schaffer.

Taking over the intimate Theatre Too space, this masterpiece of psychological mystery and dark humor is filled with unexpected twists and turns. Directed by Emily Scott Banks, this production brilliantly explores themes of rivalry, jealousy, and the human love for games and risks.

The wealthy and eccentric mystery writer Andrew Wyke invites his wife's lover, Milo Tindle, to his sprawling English estate. What begins as a friendly chat between rivals soon twists into a dangerous game of wits and deception, where nothing is as it seems. As the tension mounts, each man tries to outwit the other in a psychological battle that will leave audiences guessing until the play's shocking conclusion.

"After reading [Sleuth], I quickly fell for it," says Scott Banks. "It's a nightmarish game of cat and mouse between two men of different classes in 1970 England, full of dark humor, that makes the audience complicit but also doubt their eyes. Themes of revenge and control, dominance and games-playing. Catnip to a creative. The chance to work with this stellar cast and team on a really crunchy yet elegant piece that has you juggling 20 things and thoughts at once - it's delightful fun."

Since its debut in 1970, Sleuth has continued to mesmerize audiences worldwide, inspiring multiple revivals and film adaptations. This production features Malcolm Stephenson as Andrew Wyke and Benjamin Stegmair as Milo Tindle, whose dynamic performances capture the tension and wit of Shaffer's play. Praised for its ingenious plotting and winning a Tony Award for Best Play, this story remains one of the greatest stage thrillers.

Subscribers can confirm their tickets at 214-871-3300 or e-mail at boxoffice@theatre3dallas.com. Theatre Three is located at 2688 Laclede St., Dallas, TX 75201. Complimentary parking is available in the adjacent AMLI Parking Garage.

