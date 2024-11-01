MRS. DOUBTFIRE to Launch Lottery for Bass Hall Engagement

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



MRS. DOUBTFIRE at Bass Hall will launch a digital lottery. Fans will have the chance to purchase a limited number of $31 tickets available for all performances of MRS. DOUBTFIRE at Bass Hall. This new musical comedy comes to Bass Hall in a limited engagement November 5-10 as part of the 2024-2025 Broadway at the Bass Season presented by PNC Bank.

The digital lottery will begin accepting entries the day before each performance from 9:00 am to 3:00 pm starting Monday, November 4, for the Tuesday evening performance, November 5. Fans who have been selected will be notified daily via email and can then purchase up to four (4) tickets at $31 each. Tickets must be purchased online using the purchase link within 60 minutes from the time the winner is notified. Winners who do not purchase their tickets within their window by the claim time listed forfeit the opportunity to purchase and a standby drawing will be held. The ticket lottery will continue on a rolling basis, concluding with the Sunday evening performance, November 10. All entrants are encouraged to follow Bass Performance Hall on Facebook (@bassperformancehall), Instagram (@basshall), Threads (@basshall) and Twitter/X (@basshall) for additional lottery news and information.

Entrants must be 18 years or older. A valid, non-expired photo ID that matches the name used to enter is required for pickup at Will Call at the Bass Hall Box Office one hour prior to showtime. Seat locations awarded by the lottery are subject to availability. Additional lottery requirements can be found at www.basshall.com/lottery.

