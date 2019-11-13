MIRETTE Stars Emma Grace Freeman and Christopher J. Deaton to be Featured on Midday News on WFAA TV Channel 8

Tune in to WFAA's Midday News on Channel 8 Thursday, November 14 at 11 AM to see Mirette stars Emma Grace Freeman and Christopher J. Deaton.

MIRETTE, which runs November 15-17, 2019, is a stirring, intimate chamber musical by Harvey Schmidt, Tom Jones, and Elizabeth Diggs.



Set in a boarding house for circus performers in 1890s Paris, this magical tale of the gutsy little girl, Mirette, and the mysterious high-wire walker, Bellini, is based on the Caldecott Award-winning children's book, Mirette on the Highwire by Emily Arnold McCully.



Demonstrating an innate talent for balancing, Mirette convinces the reluctant Bellini-against her mother's wishes-to teach her his craft. But when Bellini, determined not to disappoint the girl, stages a comeback performance, only to find himself paralyzed with fear, it is Mirette who must climb the wire and help him regain his courage.



MIRETTE joins the ranks of Schmidt and Jones shows THE FANTASTICKS and 110 IN THE SHADE that are sheer theatrical poetry-not to be missed!

Performances

Friday November 15 at 7:30 pm

Saturday November 16 at 2:30 pm and 7:30 pm

Sunday November 17 at 2:30 pm

All performances will be held at the historic Majestic Theatre in Dallas, with tickets available for purchase by visiting TicketDFW.com or by calling 214.871.5000. Use code STUDENT for $15 student tickets (age 5-22).

Cast

Mirette: Emma Grace Freeman

Bellini: Christopher J. Deaton

Madame Gateau: Mary Gilbreath-Grim

Tabac: Jeremiah Johnson

Claire: Rebecca Carroll

Camembert: Colin Phillips

Madame Rouspenskaya: Lois Sonnier-Hart

Max: James Williams

Gaby: Annabelle Grace Woodard

Clouk: Ryan Nuss





