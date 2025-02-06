MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET, OKLAHOMA! And More Announced At The Firehouse Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Firehouse Theatre has unveiled its 2025 season, “From the Golden Age to the Rock 'n' Roll Stage!” Audiences will journey through time with a spectacular lineup of musicals that celebrate Broadway classics and rock ‘n’ roll legends alike.

Season Tickets, Flex 10, and Flex 6 packages are now on sale, offering unbeatable savings and exclusive benefits. These packages offer savings per ticket and reduce processing fees, making it easier for audiences to enjoy multiple productions throughout the year. For tickets and more information, visit www.TheFirehouseTheatre.com or call our box office at (972) 620-3747.

2025 Mainstage Productions:

Million Dollar Quartet | February 6-23 | PG

The Tony Award-nominated musical Million Dollar Quartet is set on December 4, 1956, when an extraordinary twist of fate brought Johnny Cash, Jerry Lee Lewis, Carl Perkins and Elvis Presley together at Sun Records in Memphis for what would be one of the greatest jam sessions ever. Million Dollar Quartet features an incredible score including “Blue Suede Shoes,” “Fever,” “Walk the Line,” “Sixteen Tons,” “Who Do You Love?,” “Great Balls of Fire,” “Folsom Prison Blues,” “Whole Lotta Shakin’ Goin’ On,” “Hound Dog,” and more.

Godspell | April 3-19 | G

Godspell was the first major musical theatre offering from three-time Grammy and Academy Award winner, Stephen Schwartz (Wicked, Pippin, Children of Eden), and it took the world by storm. Led by the international hit, "Day by Day," Godspell features a parade of beloved songs, including "Prepare Ye the Way of the Lord," "Learn Your Lessons Well," "All for the Best," "All Good Gifts," "Turn Back, O Man" and "By My Side."

The Wedding Singer | May 15 - June 1 | PG-13

The Wedding Singer takes us back to a time when hair was big, greed was good, collars were up and a wedding singer might just be the coolest guy in the room. Based on the hit Adam Sandler movie, The Wedding Singer's sparkling new score does for the '80s what Hairspray did for the '60s. Just say yes to the most romantic musical in twenty years.

Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Oklahoma! | June 26 - July 13 | PG

Rodgers & Hammerstein’s first collaboration remains, in many ways, their most innovative, setting the standards and rules of modern musical theatre. In a Western territory just after the turn of the 20th century, a high-spirited rivalry between local farmers and cowboys provides a colorful background for Curly, a charming cowboy, and Laurey, a feisty farm girl, to play out their love story. Their romantic journey, as bumpy as a surrey ride down a country road, contrasts with the comic exploits of brazen Ado Annie and hapless Will Parker in a musical adventure embracing hope, determination and the promise of a new land.

Rock of Ages | August 7-24 | PG-13

Set in the late 1980s on Hollywood's iconic Sunset Strip, Rock of Ages tells the story of aspiring rock star Drew and small-town girl Sherri. As they chase their dreams at one of the Strip's last legendary venues, German developers threaten to turn the area into a strip mall. Can they save the Strip with the power of rock 'n' roll? Featuring hits from Styx, Journey, Bon Jovi, Whitesnake, and more, this musical promises a rocking good time!

Mel Brooks’ Young Frankenstein | October 16 - November 2 | PG-13

From the creators of the record-breaking Broadway sensation, The Producers, comes this monster new musical comedy Young Frankenstein! Grandson of the infamous Victor Frankenstein, Frederick Frankenstein (pronounced "Fronk-en-steen") inherits his family's estate in Transylvania. With the help of a hunchbacked sidekick, Igor (pronounced "Eye-gore"), and a leggy lab assistant, Inga (pronounced normally), Frederick finds himself in the mad scientist shoes of his ancestors. "It's alive!" he exclaims as he brings to life a creature to rival his grandfather's. Young Frankenstein is scientifically proven, monstrously good entertainment.

Irving Berlin’s Holiday Inn | December 4-21 | G

Irving Berlin's Holiday Inn tells the story of Jim, who leaves the bright lights of show business behind to settle down on his farmhouse in Connecticut... but life just isn't the same without a bit of song and dance. Jim's luck takes a spectacular turn when he meets Linda, a spirited schoolteacher with talent to spare. Together they turn the farmhouse into a fabulous inn with dazzling performances to celebrate each holiday, from Thanksgiving to the Fourth of July. But when Jim's Best Friend Ted tries to lure Linda to Hollywood to be his new dance partner, will Jim be able to salvage his latest chance at love? Based on the classic film, this joyous musical features thrilling dance numbers, laugh-out-loud comedy and a parade of hit Irving Berlin songs, including "Blue Skies," "Easter Parade," "Steppin' Out With My Baby," "Heat Wave," "White Christmas," "Be Careful, It's My Heart," "Cheek to Cheek," "Shaking the Blues Away" and many more!

Additionally, She Loves Me, originally announced as part of the 2025 Season, has been rescheduled to February 2026. This delightful love story, perfect for a Valentine’s season debut, will make for a magical and enchanting start to the following year.

For tickets and more information, visit www.TheFirehouseTheatre.com, email: office@thefirehousetheatre.com, or call our box office at (972) 620-3747.

Comments