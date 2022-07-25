MEAN GIRLS Announces Digital Lottery At Performing Arts Fort Worth

Performing Arts Fort Worth, the non-profit owner and operator of Bass Performance Hall, announced today that MEAN GIRLS will host a digital ticket lottery powered by Broadway Direct, offering fans the chance to purchase a limited number of $31 tickets available for select performances.

The record-breaking new musical comedy based on the hit film by Tina Fey, produced by Lorne Michaels, Stuart Thompson, Sonia Friedman and Paramount Pictures will make its long-awaited Bass Hall debut in a limited engagement July 26-31 as the conclusion to the 2021-2022 Broadway at the Bass Season.

The digital lottery will begin accepting entries the day before each performance from 9:00 am to 3:00 pm starting Wednesday, July 27 for the Thursday, July 28 performance. Fans who have been selected will be notified daily via email and can then purchase up to two (2) tickets at $31 each. Tickets must be purchased online using the purchase link within 60 minutes from the time the winner is notified. Winners who do not purchase their tickets within their window by the claim time listed forfeit the opportunity to purchase and a standby drawing will be held. All ticket holders will be required to comply with current health and safety protocols at Bass Performance Hall. The ticket lottery will continue on a rolling basis, concluding with the Sunday evening, July 31st performance. All entrants are encouraged to follow Bass Performance Hall on Instagram (@basshall), Twitter (@basshall) and Facebook (@bassperformancehall) for additional lottery news and information.

Entrants must be 18 years or older. A valid, non-expired photo ID that matches the name used to enter is required for pickup. Seat locations awarded by the lottery are subject to availability. Additional lottery requirements can be found at www.basshall.com/lottery.

Cady Heron may have grown up on an African savanna, but nothing prepared her for the wild and vicious ways of her strange new home: suburban Illinois. How will this naïve newbie rise to the top of the popularity pecking order? By taking on The Plastics, a trio of lionized frenemies led by the charming but ruthless Regina George. But when Cady devises a plan to end Regina's reign, she learns the hard way that you can't cross a Queen Bee without getting stung.

MEAN GIRLS features a book by nine-time Emmy Award winner Tina Fey, based on her screenplay for the film, music by three-time Emmy Award winner Jeff Richmond; and lyrics by two-time Tony Award nominee Nell Benjamin. Tony Award winner Casey Nicholaw directs and choreographs.

MEAN GIRLS concludes the 2021-2022 Broadway at the Bass Season. New season tickets to the 2022-2023 Broadway at the Bass Season Presented by PNC Bank are on sale now and can be purchased at www.basshall.com/seasontickets.

To view the latest health and safety protocols in place at Bass Hall, please visit www.basshall.com/healthandsafety. Performing Arts Fort Worth will continue to update and adjust Bass Hall's health and safety protocols as COVID-19 guidelines evolve.