MALCOLM X AND REDD FOXX WASHING DISHES AT JIMMY'S CHICKEN SHACK IN HARLEM To Have World Premiere at Dallas Theater Center

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Dallas Theater Center will present the world premiere of MALCOLM X AND REDD FOXX WASHING DISHES AT JIMMY'S CHICKEN SHACK IN HARLEM, written by Jonathan Norton, from May 8 through June 7 in the Wyly Studio Theatre at the Dee & Charles Wyly Theatre.

The production, co-produced with TheatreSquared, City Theatre Company, and Virginia Stage Company, marks the final show of the company’s 2025–2026 season.

Set in a Harlem restaurant kitchen in 1943, the play imagines a meeting between Malcolm X and Redd Foxx before they became widely known public figures. Through dialogue and humor, the work explores themes of identity, ambition, and friendship, blending historical context with fictionalized storytelling.

“I am excited to finally bring my play home to Dallas Theater Center after great runs TheatreSquared, City Theatre and Virginia Stage Company,” said Interim Artistic Director and playwright Jonathan Norton. “I can't wait to welcome Dallas audiences to the Chicken Shack!”

The production is directed by Dexter J. Singleton, with a creative team that includes scenic designer Kimberly V. Powers, Costume Designer Claudia Brownlee, lighting designer Levi J. Wilkins, sound designer Howard Patterson, production stage manager Taylor K. Meszaros, and associate lighting designer Dean Coburn.

The cast includes Edwin Green, Trey Smith-Mills, and Jordan Williams. Following each performance, audiences are invited to attend “Stay Late,” the theater’s post-show conversation series featuring members of the cast and creative team.

Ticket Information

Performances will take place at the Wyly Studio Theatre, 2400 Flora Street in Dallas. The production runs approximately 90 minutes with no intermission. Tickets start at $84 and are available through Dallas Theater Center.