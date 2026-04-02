HELLO, DOLLY! & More Lead Dallas's Spring 2026 Top Theatre Shows

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Dallas is never lacking outstanding theatre, whether epic Broadway shows, engrossing dramas or bold fringe offerings. BroadwayWorld is rounding up our top recommended theatre every month.

We understand the importance of choosing the perfect show, especially for new theatregoers. That's why our experienced editorial team meticulously reviews a wide range of productions each month. We consider various factors including a producer's track record, audience reviews, and overall production value, to bring you the very best recommendations for the following month. See what the experts recommend! Check out our editorial team's top picks for the best shows to see in Dallas for April 2026.

Hello, Dolly!

NTPA Repertory Theatre - Now through April 04, 2026

This musical adaptation of Thornton Wilder’s hit play, The Matchmaker, bursts with humor, romance, energetic dance and some of the greatest songs in musical theatre history. The romantic and comic exploits of Dolly Gallagher Levi, turn-of-the-century matchmaker and “woman who arranges things,” are certain to thrill and entertain audiences again and again. Winner of 10 Tony Awards with multiple Broadway revivals.

For tickets: click here.

Young Frankenstein

Runway Theatre - Now through April 12, 2026

Mel Brooks' electrifying musical comedy brings the classic horror tale to life with a hilarious twist! When Dr. Frederick Frankenstein inherits his infamous grandfather’s castle, he soon finds himself knee-deep in mad science, toe-tapping numbers, and riotous mishaps. With unforgettable songs, larger-than-life characters, and a story bursting with heart and hilarity, this monstrously funny show will have you in stitches!

For tickets: click here.

Some Like It Hot

Bass Performance Hall - April 14, 2026 through April 19, 2026

Set in Chicago when Prohibition has everyone thirsty for a little excitement, Some Like It Hot is the rollicking story of two musicians forced to flee the Windy City after witnessing a mob hit. With gangsters hot on their heels, they're on the run as the newest members of the swingingest big band ever to cross the country. Can they hide in plain sight without completely losing themselves? Or will the mob, the truth, and maybe even love itself finally catch up to them?

For tickets: click here.

August Wilson's Fences

Alley Theatre - April 17, 2026 through May 10, 2026

In this legendary Tony Award-winning drama, a former baseball player struggles with the realities of life and the pursuit of happiness. Amidst racial prejudice and unfulfilled dreams, the challenges of parenthood and the bonds of family are tested. Discover why this iconic classic has continued to resonate for decades.

For tickets: click here.

HADESTOWN

The Buddy Holly Hall - April 17, 2026 through April 19, 2026

Welcome to HADESTOWN, where a song can change your fate. Winner of eight 2019 Tony Awards® including Best Musical and the 2020 Grammy® Award for Best Musical Theater Album, this acclaimed new show from celebrated singer-songwriter Anaïs Mitchell and original director Rachel Chavkin (Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812) is a love story for today... and always.

Intertwining two mythic tales — that of young dreamers Orpheus and Eurydice, and that of King Hades and his wife Persephone — HADESTOWN is a haunting and hopeful theatrical experience that grabs you and never lets go.

For tickets: click here.

Swan Lake

Bass Performance Hall - May 15, 2026 through May 17, 2026

Experience the ethereal beauty of Swan Lake, where love and fate collide in a breathtaking tale of enchantment and betrayal. Ben Stevenson O.B.E.’s masterful two-act production offers an elegant yet approachable retelling filled with passion, drama, and grandeur. Watch the White Swan embody innocence and grace while the fierce BLACK SWAN dazzles with diamond-like brilliance. With opulent sets and newly refurbished costumes, this production promises a mesmerizing journey into one of the most widely acclaimed classical ballets.

For tickets: click here.

Meredith Willson’s THE MUSIC MAN

The Buddy Holly Hall - June 19, 2026 through June 21, 2026

There's trouble in River City when a fast-talking salesman gets his heart stolen by the town librarian. Meredith Willson's six-time, Tony Award-winning musical comedy THE MUSIC MAN follows fast-talking traveling salesman, Harold Hill, as he cons the people of River City, Iowa, into buying instruments and uniforms for a boys' band that he vows to organize – this, despite the fact that he doesn't know a trombone from a treble clef. His plans to skip town with the cash are foiled when he falls for Marian, the librarian, who transforms him into a respectable citizen by curtain's fall. Featuring songs such as "Seventy-Six Trombones," "Trouble," "'Til There Was You," "Pickalittle" and “Gary, Indiana," THE MUSIC MAN is a family-friendly story to be shared with every generation.

For tickets: click here.

Spamalot

Bass Performance Hall - April 28, 2026 through May 03, 2026

In 2005, Spamalot won the Tony Award for best musical comedy. Lovingly ripped off from the classic film "Monty Python and The Holy Grail," this outrageous parody tells the tale of King Arthur and the Knights of the Round Table and has been called "The best new musical to open" by The New York Times. While embarking on their quest for the Holy Grail, the Knights encounter flying cows, killer rabbits, and taunting Frenchmen while performing heart-stopping musical numbers.

For tickets: click here.

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