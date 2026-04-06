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LATE NITE CATECHISM Will Return to Fort Worth With Digital Lottery Tickets

The limited engagement will play at McDavid Studio with performances over four days.

By: Apr. 06, 2026
LATE NITE CATECHISM Will Return to Fort Worth With Digital Lottery Tickets Image

Performing Arts Fort Worth will present LATE NITE CATECHISM at McDavid Studio from April 9 through April 12 as part of the 2025–2026 Irwin Steel Popular Entertainment Series. The production returns to Fort Worth following a previous engagement.

A digital lottery, powered by Broadway Direct, will offer a limited number of $25 tickets for each performance. The lottery will open the day before each performance from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., beginning April 8 for the first performance. Selected entrants will be notified by email and may purchase up to two tickets within a designated window.

Entrants must be 18 years or older and present a valid photo ID matching their entry at Will Call prior to the performance. Additional details and eligibility requirements are available at basshall.com/lottery.

Ticket Information

Lottery tickets are $25 and available through the digital lottery system. Standard tickets and additional information are available through Bass Performance Hall.








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