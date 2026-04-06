LATE NITE CATECHISM Will Return to Fort Worth With Digital Lottery Tickets
The limited engagement will play at McDavid Studio with performances over four days.
Performing Arts Fort Worth will present LATE NITE CATECHISM at McDavid Studio from April 9 through April 12 as part of the 2025–2026 Irwin Steel Popular Entertainment Series. The production returns to Fort Worth following a previous engagement.
A digital lottery, powered by Broadway Direct, will offer a limited number of $25 tickets for each performance. The lottery will open the day before each performance from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., beginning April 8 for the first performance. Selected entrants will be notified by email and may purchase up to two tickets within a designated window.
Entrants must be 18 years or older and present a valid photo ID matching their entry at Will Call prior to the performance. Additional details and eligibility requirements are available at basshall.com/lottery.
Ticket Information
Lottery tickets are $25 and available through the digital lottery system. Standard tickets and additional information are available through Bass Performance Hall.
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