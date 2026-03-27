Nominees Revealed for 15th Annual Broadway Dallas High School Musical Theatre Awards
Awards will be given in the categories of Outstanding Musical, Outstanding Direction, Outstanding Choreography and more.
Broadway Dallas has revealed the 2026 nominees for the 15th Annual Broadway Dallas High School Musical Theatre Awards. The awards ceremony will take place live at the Music Hall at Fair Park on Saturday, May 2, 2026. Tickets go on sale Friday, March 27 at 10 a.m.
A total of 100 productions from 93 participating high schools were evaluated by a diverse group of judges from the North Texas theater community. Awards will be presented in 15 categories and scholarships are awarded to outstanding graduating seniors who are nominated by their teachers and selected by the Broadway Dallas scholarship panel. Through funds raised by private donations, Broadway Dallas HSMTA will award $70,000 in scholarships to continue to foster the great talent North Texas has to offer. To date, Broadway Dallas HSMTA College Scholarship program has awarded more than $650,000 in cash scholarships to deserving students.
Winners will be announced at the Broadway Dallas HSMTA ceremony on Saturday, May 2 at the Music Hall at Fair Park. Tickets for the ceremony go on sale Friday, March 27 at 10 a.m. at BroadwayDallas.org.
2026 BROADWAY DALLAS HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL THEATRE AWARDS NOMINEES
Outstanding Musical
Grapevine Faith Christian School – Hello Dolly
Guyer High School – Disney's Frozen
JJ Pearce High School – Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812
Liberty Christian School – Curtains
Midlothian High School – Mamma Mia!
North Forney High School – Sweeney Todd: School Edition
Tyler Legacy High School – Hadestown: Teen Edition
Wylie High School – Little Shop of Horrors
Outstanding Direction
Fort Worth Academy of Fine Arts – The Music Man
Grapevine Faith Christian School – Hello Dolly
Guyer High School – Disney's Frozen
JJ Pearce High School – Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812
Liberty Christian School – Curtains
Midlothian High School – Mamma Mia!
North Forney High School – Sweeney Todd: School Edition
Tyler Legacy High School – Hadestown: Teen Edition
Outstanding Choreography
Fort Worth Academy of Fine Arts – The Music Man
Grapevine High School – Chicago: Teen Edition
Guyer High School – Disney's Frozen
Liberty Christian School – Curtains
Midlothian High School – Mamma Mia!
Nolan Catholic High School – Matilda
North Forney High School – Sweeney Todd: School Edition
Wylie High School – Little Shop of Horrors
Outstanding Music Direction
Grapevine High School – Chicago: Teen Edition
Guyer High School – Disney's Frozen
Keller Central High School – Anastasia
Liberty Christian School – Curtains
Midlothian High School – Mamma Mia!
Rockwall-Heath High School – Hadestown: Teen Edition
Tyler Legacy High School – Hadestown: Teen Edition
Wylie High School – Little Shop of Horrors
Outstanding Orchestra
Booker T Washington High School for the Performing and Visual Arts – Guys and Dolls
Frisco Centennial High School – You're A Good Man Charlie Brown
Grapevine High School – Chicago: Teen Edition
JJ Pearce High School – Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812
Mansfield Lake Ridge High School – Disney's The Little Mermaid
Lone Star High School – The Sound of Music
Paschal High School – Disney's The Little Mermaid
Tyler Legacy High School – Hadestown: Teen Edition
Waxahachie High School – The Drowsy Chaperone
Outstanding Costume Design
Cedar Hill High School – Matilda
Cleburne High School – Mary Poppins
Grand Prairie Fine Arts Academy – The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee
Grapevine High School – Chicago: Teen Edition
Guyer High School – Disney's Frozen
Lake Highlands High School – The Addams Family
Liberty Christian School – Freaky Friday
Midlothian High School – Mamma Mia!
Rockwall-Heath High School – Hadestown: Teen Edition
Tyler Legacy High School – Hadestown: Teen Edition
Wylie High School – Little Shop of Horrors
Outstanding Lighting Design
Byron Nelson High School – Matilda
Flower Mound High School – Sunset Boulevard
Grapevine High School – Chicago: Teen Edition
Guyer High School – Disney's Frozen
North Forney High School – Sweeney Todd: School Edition
Southwest Christian School – Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat
Tyler Legacy High School – Hadestown: Teen Edition
Wylie East High School – Big Fish: School Edition
Outstanding Set Design
Brewer High School – Hadestown: Teen Edition
Byron Nelson High School – Matilda
Flower Mound High School – Sunset Boulevard
Guyer High School – Disney's Frozen
Lake Highlands High School – The Addams Family
Liberty Christian School – Curtains
Memorial High School – Little Shop of Horrors
North Forney High School – Sweeney Todd: School Edition
Rockwall-Heath High School – Hadestown: Teen Edition
Outstanding Sound Design
Byron Nelson High School – Matilda
Forney High School – Sister Act
Grapevine High School – Chicago: Teen Edition
Guyer High School – Disney's Frozen
Memorial High School – Little Shop of Horrors
Plano West Senior High School – SIX: Teen Edition
Prosper High School – Into the Woods
Rowlett High School – Godspell
Outstanding Stage Management
Flower Mound High School – Sunset Boulevard
Grapevine High School – Chicago: Teen Edition
Highland Park High School – Pippin
Liberty Christian School – Curtains
Memorial High School – Little Shop of Horrors
Paschal High School – Disney's The Little Mermaid
Southwest Christian School – Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat
Wylie East High School – Big Fish: School Edition
Outstanding Crew and Technical Execution
Fort Worth Country Day – Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat
Grapevine Faith Christian School – Hello Dolly
Guyer High School – Disney's Frozen
JJ Pearce High School – Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812
Liberty Christian School – Curtains
Midlothian High School – Mamma Mia!
North Forney High School – Sweeney Todd: School Edition
Permian High School – Hadestown: Teen Edition
Tyler Legacy High School – Hadestown: Teen Edition
Wylie High School – Little Shop of Horrors
Outstanding Ensemble
Coppell High School – Tuck Everlasting
Flower Mound High School – Sunset Boulevard
Fort Worth Academy of Fine Arts – The Music Man
Guyer High School – Disney's Frozen
JJ Pearce High School – Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812
Liberty Christian School – Curtains
Midlothian High School – Mamma Mia!
North Forney High School – Sweeney Todd: School Edition
Rockwall-Heath High School – Anastasia
Tyler Legacy High School – Hadestown: Teen Edition
Outstanding Lead Performer
Aria Price – Forney High School – Sister Act
Ben Tanner – The Oakridge School – String
Betania Abiy – North Forney High School – Sweeney Todd: School Edition
Caroline Condor – Waxahachie High School – The Drowsy Chaperone
Dalton Shackelford – Arlington Heights High School – Catch Me If You Can
Emily Ford – Rockwall Heath High School – Hadestown: Teen Edition
Jenna Rose Barling – Grand Prairie Fine Arts Academy – Mean Girls: High School Edition
Keira Logan – Keller Central High School – Anastasia
Luke Evans – Rockwall Heath High School – Hadestown: Teen Edition
Max Victory – Coppell High School – Tuck Everlasting
Nevaeha Wilson – Cleburne High School – Mary Poppins
Noah Watson – Guyer High School – Disney's Frozen
Preference Chola – Cleburne High School – Mary Poppins
Presley Anderson – Liberty Christian School – Curtains
Rohan Singh – Frisco Centennial High School – The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical
Sophie Zeigon – North Texas Performing Arts Academy – Little Women
Tenley Heugatter – Fort Worth Academy of Fine Arts – The Music Man
Toviel Kiima – Rockwall Heath High School – Hadestown: Teen Edition
Towdah Kiima – Rockwall Heath High School – Hadestown: Teen Edition
Wesley Willburn – Randall High School – Big Fish: School Edition
Outstanding Supporting Performer
Aly Delloro – Guyer High School – Disney's Frozen
Brandon Chiou – Memorial High School – Little Shop of Horrors
Casey Sands – Wylie High School – Little Shop of Horrors
Channing Lawson – JJ Pearce High School – Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812
Dylan Etheridge-Lambert – Grapevine Faith Christian School – Hello Dolly
Fion Hughes – Ursuline Academy of Dallas – OKLAHOMA!
Gracyn Halaufia – Trinity High School – Hadestown: Teen Edition
Jackson Villanueva – Grand Prairie Fine Arts Academy – The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee
Jalyssa Johnson – Tyler Legacy High School – Hadestown: Teen Edition
Kate Lewis – The Episcopal School of Dallas – Oliver!
Leah Bateman – Hebron High School – Little Shop of Horrors
Luke Tippetts – Hebron High School – Little Shop of Horrors
Maggie Magill – Tyler Legacy High School – Hadestown: Teen Edition
Megan Le – Mansfield Lake Ridge High School – Disney's The Little Mermaid
Olivia Temer – Guyer High School – Disney's Frozen
Owen Little – Grapevine Faith Christian School – Hello Dolly
R'Nyah Sherman – Arlington Heights High School – Catch Me If You Can
Sean Dougherty – Liberty Christian School – Curtains
Seth Blanck – Guyer High School – Disney's Frozen
Sydney Olinick – JJ Pearce High School – Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812
Thuc Le – Mansfield Lake Ridge High School – Disney's The Little Mermaid
Outstanding Featured Performer
Abby Mayo – Tyler Legacy High School – Hadestown: Teen Edition
Andrew Comport – Rock Hill High School – SIX: Teen Edition
Anya Sharma – Wakeland High School – Anything Goes
Christopher Luna – Burleson High School – The Drowsy Chaperone
Drake Gibson – Arlington Heights High School – Catch Me If You Can
EJ Mann – Grapevine High School – Chicago: Teen Edition
Elijah Beck – JJ Pearce High School – Alice by Heart
Gabriella Tinsley – Hebron High School – Little Shop of Horrors
India Wright – Red Oak High School – Little Shop of Horrors
Isaac Spivey – Keller Central High School – Anastasia
Jaidah Wilson – Melissa High School – Pippin
Joseph Merchant – Bishop Lynch High School – Rock of Ages: Teen Edition
Julia Pearce – JJ Pearce High School – Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812
Katie Dupps – Lone Star High School – The Sound of Music
Madison Baker – Cleburne High School – Mary Poppins
Maryum Chauhry – Mansfield Lake Ridge High School – Disney's The Little Mermaid
Nathan Byrd – Forney High School – Sister Act
Thomas Costa – St. Mark's School of Texas – Sweeney Todd
Willie Austin – Bryan Adams High School – Chicago: Teen Edition
Zane Donahew – All Saints' Episcopal School – The Music Man
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