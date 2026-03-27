Nominees Revealed for 15th Annual Broadway Dallas High School Musical Theatre Awards

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Broadway Dallas has revealed the 2026 nominees for the 15th Annual Broadway Dallas High School Musical Theatre Awards. The awards ceremony will take place live at the Music Hall at Fair Park on Saturday, May 2, 2026. Tickets go on sale Friday, March 27 at 10 a.m.

A total of 100 productions from 93 participating high schools were evaluated by a diverse group of judges from the North Texas theater community. Awards will be presented in 15 categories and scholarships are awarded to outstanding graduating seniors who are nominated by their teachers and selected by the Broadway Dallas scholarship panel. Through funds raised by private donations, Broadway Dallas HSMTA will award $70,000 in scholarships to continue to foster the great talent North Texas has to offer. To date, Broadway Dallas HSMTA College Scholarship program has awarded more than $650,000 in cash scholarships to deserving students.

Winners will be announced at the Broadway Dallas HSMTA ceremony on Saturday, May 2 at the Music Hall at Fair Park. Tickets for the ceremony go on sale Friday, March 27 at 10 a.m. at BroadwayDallas.org.

2026 BROADWAY DALLAS HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL THEATRE AWARDS NOMINEES

Outstanding Musical

Grapevine Faith Christian School – Hello Dolly

Guyer High School – Disney's Frozen

JJ Pearce High School – Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812

Liberty Christian School – Curtains

Midlothian High School – Mamma Mia!

North Forney High School – Sweeney Todd: School Edition

Tyler Legacy High School – Hadestown: Teen Edition

Wylie High School – Little Shop of Horrors

Outstanding Direction

Fort Worth Academy of Fine Arts – The Music Man

Grapevine Faith Christian School – Hello Dolly

Guyer High School – Disney's Frozen

JJ Pearce High School – Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812

Liberty Christian School – Curtains

Midlothian High School – Mamma Mia!

North Forney High School – Sweeney Todd: School Edition

Tyler Legacy High School – Hadestown: Teen Edition

Outstanding Choreography

Fort Worth Academy of Fine Arts – The Music Man

Grapevine High School – Chicago: Teen Edition

Guyer High School – Disney's Frozen

Liberty Christian School – Curtains

Midlothian High School – Mamma Mia!

Nolan Catholic High School – Matilda

North Forney High School – Sweeney Todd: School Edition

Wylie High School – Little Shop of Horrors

Outstanding Music Direction

Grapevine High School – Chicago: Teen Edition

Guyer High School – Disney's Frozen

Keller Central High School – Anastasia

Liberty Christian School – Curtains

Midlothian High School – Mamma Mia!

Rockwall-Heath High School – Hadestown: Teen Edition

Tyler Legacy High School – Hadestown: Teen Edition

Wylie High School – Little Shop of Horrors

Outstanding Orchestra

Booker T Washington High School for the Performing and Visual Arts – Guys and Dolls

Frisco Centennial High School – You're A Good Man Charlie Brown

Grapevine High School – Chicago: Teen Edition

JJ Pearce High School – Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812

Mansfield Lake Ridge High School – Disney's The Little Mermaid

Lone Star High School – The Sound of Music

Paschal High School – Disney's The Little Mermaid

Tyler Legacy High School – Hadestown: Teen Edition

Waxahachie High School – The Drowsy Chaperone

Outstanding Costume Design

Cedar Hill High School – Matilda

Cleburne High School – Mary Poppins

Grand Prairie Fine Arts Academy – The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee

Grapevine High School – Chicago: Teen Edition

Guyer High School – Disney's Frozen

Lake Highlands High School – The Addams Family

Liberty Christian School – Freaky Friday

Midlothian High School – Mamma Mia!

Rockwall-Heath High School – Hadestown: Teen Edition

Tyler Legacy High School – Hadestown: Teen Edition

Wylie High School – Little Shop of Horrors

Outstanding Lighting Design

Byron Nelson High School – Matilda

Flower Mound High School – Sunset Boulevard

Grapevine High School – Chicago: Teen Edition

Guyer High School – Disney's Frozen

North Forney High School – Sweeney Todd: School Edition

Southwest Christian School – Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat

Tyler Legacy High School – Hadestown: Teen Edition

Wylie East High School – Big Fish: School Edition

Outstanding Set Design

Brewer High School – Hadestown: Teen Edition

Byron Nelson High School – Matilda

Flower Mound High School – Sunset Boulevard

Guyer High School – Disney's Frozen

Lake Highlands High School – The Addams Family

Liberty Christian School – Curtains

Memorial High School – Little Shop of Horrors

North Forney High School – Sweeney Todd: School Edition

Rockwall-Heath High School – Hadestown: Teen Edition

Outstanding Sound Design

Byron Nelson High School – Matilda

Forney High School – Sister Act

Grapevine High School – Chicago: Teen Edition

Guyer High School – Disney's Frozen

Memorial High School – Little Shop of Horrors

Plano West Senior High School – SIX: Teen Edition

Prosper High School – Into the Woods

Rowlett High School – Godspell

Outstanding Stage Management

Flower Mound High School – Sunset Boulevard

Grapevine High School – Chicago: Teen Edition

Highland Park High School – Pippin

Liberty Christian School – Curtains

Memorial High School – Little Shop of Horrors

Paschal High School – Disney's The Little Mermaid

Southwest Christian School – Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat

Wylie East High School – Big Fish: School Edition

Outstanding Crew and Technical Execution

Fort Worth Country Day – Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat

Grapevine Faith Christian School – Hello Dolly

Guyer High School – Disney's Frozen

JJ Pearce High School – Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812

Liberty Christian School – Curtains

Midlothian High School – Mamma Mia!

North Forney High School – Sweeney Todd: School Edition

Permian High School – Hadestown: Teen Edition

Tyler Legacy High School – Hadestown: Teen Edition

Wylie High School – Little Shop of Horrors

Outstanding Ensemble

Coppell High School – Tuck Everlasting

Flower Mound High School – Sunset Boulevard

Fort Worth Academy of Fine Arts – The Music Man

Guyer High School – Disney's Frozen

JJ Pearce High School – Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812

Liberty Christian School – Curtains

Midlothian High School – Mamma Mia!

North Forney High School – Sweeney Todd: School Edition

Rockwall-Heath High School – Anastasia

Tyler Legacy High School – Hadestown: Teen Edition

Outstanding Lead Performer

Aria Price – Forney High School – Sister Act

Ben Tanner – The Oakridge School – String

Betania Abiy – North Forney High School – Sweeney Todd: School Edition

Caroline Condor – Waxahachie High School – The Drowsy Chaperone

Dalton Shackelford – Arlington Heights High School – Catch Me If You Can

Emily Ford – Rockwall Heath High School – Hadestown: Teen Edition

Jenna Rose Barling – Grand Prairie Fine Arts Academy – Mean Girls: High School Edition

Keira Logan – Keller Central High School – Anastasia

Luke Evans – Rockwall Heath High School – Hadestown: Teen Edition

Max Victory – Coppell High School – Tuck Everlasting

Nevaeha Wilson – Cleburne High School – Mary Poppins

Noah Watson – Guyer High School – Disney's Frozen

Preference Chola – Cleburne High School – Mary Poppins

Presley Anderson – Liberty Christian School – Curtains

Rohan Singh – Frisco Centennial High School – The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical

Sophie Zeigon – North Texas Performing Arts Academy – Little Women

Tenley Heugatter – Fort Worth Academy of Fine Arts – The Music Man

Toviel Kiima – Rockwall Heath High School – Hadestown: Teen Edition

Towdah Kiima – Rockwall Heath High School – Hadestown: Teen Edition

Wesley Willburn – Randall High School – Big Fish: School Edition

Outstanding Supporting Performer

Aly Delloro – Guyer High School – Disney's Frozen

Brandon Chiou – Memorial High School – Little Shop of Horrors

Casey Sands – Wylie High School – Little Shop of Horrors

Channing Lawson – JJ Pearce High School – Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812

Dylan Etheridge-Lambert – Grapevine Faith Christian School – Hello Dolly

Fion Hughes – Ursuline Academy of Dallas – OKLAHOMA!

Gracyn Halaufia – Trinity High School – Hadestown: Teen Edition

Jackson Villanueva – Grand Prairie Fine Arts Academy – The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee

Jalyssa Johnson – Tyler Legacy High School – Hadestown: Teen Edition

Kate Lewis – The Episcopal School of Dallas – Oliver!

Leah Bateman – Hebron High School – Little Shop of Horrors

Luke Tippetts – Hebron High School – Little Shop of Horrors

Maggie Magill – Tyler Legacy High School – Hadestown: Teen Edition

Megan Le – Mansfield Lake Ridge High School – Disney's The Little Mermaid

Olivia Temer – Guyer High School – Disney's Frozen

Owen Little – Grapevine Faith Christian School – Hello Dolly

R'Nyah Sherman – Arlington Heights High School – Catch Me If You Can

Sean Dougherty – Liberty Christian School – Curtains

Seth Blanck – Guyer High School – Disney's Frozen

Sydney Olinick – JJ Pearce High School – Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812

Thuc Le – Mansfield Lake Ridge High School – Disney's The Little Mermaid

Outstanding Featured Performer

Abby Mayo – Tyler Legacy High School – Hadestown: Teen Edition

Andrew Comport – Rock Hill High School – SIX: Teen Edition

Anya Sharma – Wakeland High School – Anything Goes

Christopher Luna – Burleson High School – The Drowsy Chaperone

Drake Gibson – Arlington Heights High School – Catch Me If You Can

EJ Mann – Grapevine High School – Chicago: Teen Edition

Elijah Beck – JJ Pearce High School – Alice by Heart

Gabriella Tinsley – Hebron High School – Little Shop of Horrors

India Wright – Red Oak High School – Little Shop of Horrors

Isaac Spivey – Keller Central High School – Anastasia

Jaidah Wilson – Melissa High School – Pippin

Joseph Merchant – Bishop Lynch High School – Rock of Ages: Teen Edition

Julia Pearce – JJ Pearce High School – Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812

Katie Dupps – Lone Star High School – The Sound of Music

Madison Baker – Cleburne High School – Mary Poppins

Maryum Chauhry – Mansfield Lake Ridge High School – Disney's The Little Mermaid

Nathan Byrd – Forney High School – Sister Act

Thomas Costa – St. Mark's School of Texas – Sweeney Todd

Willie Austin – Bryan Adams High School – Chicago: Teen Edition

Zane Donahew – All Saints' Episcopal School – The Music Man