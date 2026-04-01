Stolen Shakespeare Guild Will Present Rodgers & Hammerstein’s OKLAHOMA!

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Stolen Shakespeare Guild will present Rodgers & Hammerstein's musical Oklahoma!, opening April 10, 2026, at the Stolen Shakespeare Guild Theatre, 3623 Decatur Avenue in Fort Worth.

One of the most celebrated musicals in American theatre history, Oklahoma! tells the story of love, rivalry, and community on the Oklahoma frontier at the turn of the 20th century. Featuring unforgettable songs such as “Oh, What a Beautiful Mornin',” “People Will Say We're in Love,” “The Surrey with the Fringe on Top,” and the title anthem “Oklahoma!”, the musical captures the optimism and spirit of a young territory on the brink of statehood. Filled with lively choreography, sweeping music, and timeless storytelling, Oklahoma! remains a cornerstone of the American musical theatre canon.

Performances run April 10–26, 2026, at Stolen Shakespeare Guild, located at 3623 Decatur Avenue in Fort Worth, Texas.