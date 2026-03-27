Dallas Theater Center Reveals 2026-27 Season Featuring REYKJAVIK86 World Premiere and More

🎭 NEW! Dallas Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Dallas & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Dallas Theater Center has revealed the titles for the 2026-27 season, which is the inaugural season of incoming Enloe/Rose Artistic Director, Jaime Castañeda. This season includes world premieres of Cold War thriller Reykjavik86 by Gabe McKinley, dark comedy musical Kill Local with book by Mat Smart and music and lyrics by Liza Anne, and a theatrical exploration of faith and family, The Making of a Saint by KJ Sanchez. These three world premieres will be joined by the regional premiere of The Monsters by Ngozi Anyanwu and a fifth production to be announced June 1. Additionally, DTC will present its annual holiday production of A Christmas Carol. Productions will take place at the Dee and Charles Wyly Theatre inside the AT&T Performing Arts Center and the Kalita Humphreys Theater. Subscriptions for the 2026-27 season are available now.

The full season will be presented as follows: in the Dee & Charles Wyly Theatre, Reykjavik86 (Sept 11-27, 2026); in the Wyly Studio Theatre, The Monsters (Oct 9-Nov 1, 2026); in the Kalita Humphreys Theater, a To Be Announced production (Feb 5-21, 2027); in the Dee & Charles Wyly Theatre, Kill Local (March 26-April 11, 2027); in the Wyly Studio Theatre, The Making of a Saint (May 14-June 6, 2027). A Christmas Carol (Nov 27-Dec 27, 2026) in the Dee & Charles Wyly Theatre is not included in season tickets but will be available as an additional holiday production.

DTC’s Diane and Hal Brierley Resident Acting Company members will be featured throughout the 2025-26 season. Company members include: Christina Austin Lopez, Tiana Kaye Blair, Blake Hackler, Bob Hess, Liz Mikel, Alex Organ, Molly Searcy, Tiffany Solano, Sally Nysteun Vahle, Esteban Vilchez, Zachary J. Willis and Bri Woods. Bri Woods is the Linda and Bill Custard SMU Meadows Actor.

ABOUT THE 2026/2027 SEASON

Reykjavik86

World Premiere

By Gabe McKinley

Directed by Enloe/Rose Artistic Director Jaime Castañeda

September 11 - 27, 2026 at the Dee & Charles Wyly Theatre

Reykjavik86 is a gripping Cold War thriller that brings the 1986 nuclear summit between Ronald Reagan and Mikhail Gorbachev to life on stage. With the fate of humanity in the balance, two vastly different leaders search for common ground while wrestling ideology, history and the human cost of power. Reykjavik86 delves into diplomacy in a divisive world, revealing the enduring impact of choices made and not made.



The Monsters

Regional Premiere

By Ngozi Anyanwu

October 9 - November 1, 2026 at the Wyly Studio Theatre

Lil is a scrappy young fighter ready to enter the ring. After 16 years, she reconnects with her brother Big, an accomplished fighter in the local MMA scene. To earn her brother’s respect, Lil must master her stance, her strikes, and her stubborn streak. But can these two siblings mend their thorny past and find common ground in the ring they both love? Fresh from a critically acclaimed Off-Broadway run, The Monsters is a play with heart, humor and the fierce love only a sibling can give.



Kill Local

World Premiere

Book by Mat Smart

Music and Lyrics by Liza Anne

Music Produced by Kyle Ryan with Liza Anne

Based on the play Kill Local by Mat Smart

Directed by Enloe/Rose Artistic Director Jaime Castañeda

March 26 - April 11, 2027 at the Dee & Charles Wyly Theatre

Sheila and her sister, Abigail, work together for their mother’s small family business. Sheila used to love the job. Lately, she’s not so sure. But when you’re an assassin, being uninspired means getting sloppy, and getting sloppy means getting killed. With music by indie rock singer-songwriter Liza Anne, this world premiere musical blends dark comedy with killer songs about blood ties, revenge, and how hard it is to get unstuck.



The Making of a Saint

World Premiere

Written, Directed and Starring KJ Sanchez

May 14 - June 6, 2027 at the Wyly Studio Theatre

KJ is searching for something to believe in. Her brother is very spiritual. In fact, he is the official Petitioner of the Cause for the canonization of a Catholic saint— Sister Blandina Segale, who lived in the time we call the “Wild West.” Searching for a model for how to live a good life, investigative documentary writer/performer KJ Sanchez sets out to understand Sister Blandina’s extraordinary story. In this solo investigative performance based on interviews and research in Rome, KJ invites the audience into her search–exploring what it means to help others, and how a brother and sister might bridge the distance between faith and doubt.



PLUS A Fifth Production To Be Announced

Announcement coming June 1

February 5 - 21, 2027 at the Kalita Humphreys Theater



ADDITIONAL PRODUCTIONS:



A Christmas Carol

Adapted by Kevin Moriarty

Directed by Alex Organ

Based on the novel by Charles Dickens

November 27 - December 27, 2026, at the Dee and Charles Wyly Theatre

Embark on a magical Christmas Eve adventure with Ebenezer Scrooge as three otherworldly spirits whisk him away on a breathtaking journey of hope and redemption. From the nostalgic warmth of Christmases past to the stark truths of the present and the ominous shadows of the future, Scrooge's journey is a spectacle of wonder. Prepare for dazzling visuals, enchanting melodies, and a heartwarming tale that celebrates the transformative power of the holiday spirit.