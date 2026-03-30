LOST IN YONKERS Comes to Hill Country Community Theatre in April

🎭 NEW! Dallas Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Dallas & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Hill Country Community Theatre will present Lost in Yonkers, the critically acclaimed play by Neil Simon, opening Friday, April 10th and running weekends through Sunday, April 26th.

Set in 1942, Lost in Yonkers is a moving and often hilarious coming-of-age story about two Young Brothers sent to live with their formidable grandmother in Yonkers, New York. As they navigate life in an unfamiliar and emotionally complex household, they encounter a cast of unforgettable characters—including their quirky Aunt Bella and troubled Uncle Louie—who ultimately shape their understanding of family, resilience, and love. Winner of the Pulitzer Prize for Drama, this timeless story blends humor and heart in classic Neil Simon fashion.

HCCT is proud to feature a talented local cast bringing these unforgettable characters to life. John Oliver Hobizal stars as Jay, alongside Sean Eicher as Artie. Chris Cannata takes on the role of their father, Eddie, with Priscilla Castañeda as the warm-hearted Bella. Gabriele Grasmick portrays the formidable Grandma Kurnitz, Brandon Gonzales appears as the mysterious Uncle Louie, and Janine Seale rounds out the cast as Aunt Gert.

Performances will be held on Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 pm and on Sundays at 2:00 pm. Audiences are invited to celebrate opening night on Friday, April 10, with complimentary food and drinks beginning at 6:30 pm. The performance will begin at 7:30 pm.

More on Hill Country Community Theatre Recent Articles LEND ME A TENOR Opens In February At Hill Country Community Theatre 1/16/2026