Video: First Look at THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL at Casa Mañana

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Casa Mañana has released a first look video of THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL: THEATRE FOR YOUNG AUDIENCES EDITION, running March 21 through April 12, 2026. Watch the video.

Based on the animated series, the musical follows SpongeBob SquarePants as he sets out to save Bikini Bottom when a volcano threatens to destroy the underwater community. As danger looms, SpongeBob and his friends must come together to protect their home.

The production features a score by a range of artists including Cyndi Lauper, David Bowie, Sara Bareilles, John Legend, and Panic! At The Disco, bringing a variety of musical styles to the story.

The cast includes David Postlewate as SpongeBob SquarePants, Braxton O. Johnson as Patrick Star, Audrey Shin as Sandy Cheeks, Simon Kowalski as Sheldon Plankton, Kathryn Jacobson as Karen the Computer, and Dylan Ciminna as Squidward Q. Tentacles.

The ensemble includes Charlie Bilbow, Ivy Bilbow, Patrick Bilbow, Isabella Green, Hunter Hall, Nariah Jackson, Nikki Kimbrell, Giancarlo Marrero, Kayla Marshall, Elena Rosales, Matthew Smith, Maxton Rhys Sims, Phillip Taylor, and Sofi Warren.

The production is directed and choreographed by Grady Bowman, with music direction by Matthew Stern. Additional creative team members include lighting designer Samuel Rushen, sound designer Allan Branson, costume designer Tammy Spencer, and hair, wig, and makeup designer Catherine Petty-Rogers.