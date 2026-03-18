RAGTIME to be Presented at Dallas Theater Center This Spring

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Dallas Theater Center, in collaboration with SMU Meadows School of the Arts and the Sexton Institute for Musical Theatre, will present the Tony Award-winning musical Ragtime.

Set in New York at the dawn of the 20th century, Ragtime captures a moment when everything seemed possible and the nation stood on the brink of profound change. With a soaring, Tony Award-winning score, the musical interweaves the lives of three families from different backgrounds, each pursuing their version of the American Dream. Their journeys unfold against a backdrop of social upheaval, innovation, and shifting cultural tides, creating a powerful portrait of hope, perseverance, and the promise of a new era.

The show runs 2 hours 45 minutes with a 15-minute intermission. After every main stage performance at Dallas Theater Center, audiences are invited to "Stay Late" for a 15-minute conversation with the cast and artists from the show. Performaces will run from March 27 through April 19.