RAGTIME to be Presented at Dallas Theater Center This Spring
Audiences are invited to "Stay Late" for a 15-minute conversation with the cast and artists from the show.
Dallas Theater Center, in collaboration with SMU Meadows School of the Arts and the Sexton Institute for Musical Theatre, will present the Tony Award-winning musical Ragtime.
Set in New York at the dawn of the 20th century, Ragtime captures a moment when everything seemed possible and the nation stood on the brink of profound change. With a soaring, Tony Award-winning score, the musical interweaves the lives of three families from different backgrounds, each pursuing their version of the American Dream. Their journeys unfold against a backdrop of social upheaval, innovation, and shifting cultural tides, creating a powerful portrait of hope, perseverance, and the promise of a new era.
The show runs 2 hours 45 minutes with a 15-minute intermission. After every main stage performance at Dallas Theater Center, audiences are invited to "Stay Late" for a 15-minute conversation with the cast and artists from the show. Performaces will run from March 27 through April 19.
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