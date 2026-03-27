SYLVIA To Be Presented By ONSTAGE In Bedford

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ONSTAGE in Bedford will present SYLVIA, opening Friday, March 27 at 7:30 p.m. and running through Sunday, April 12 at 2:30 p.m. Performances will take place Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 2:30 p.m.

The play follows Greg and Kate, who relocate to Manhattan after years of raising children in the suburbs. As Greg’s career begins to slow and Kate’s professional life expands, Greg brings home a dog named Sylvia, setting off a series of conflicts that test their relationship.

In this production, Sylvia is portrayed by Lauren Kirkpatrick, opposite Ryan Inlow as Greg and Abby Rosenthal as Kate. Kirsty Johnson rounds out the cast. The production is directed by Keith J. Warren.

The play explores themes of marriage, identity, and companionship through a comedic lens, as Greg and Kate navigate changing priorities and emotional attachments.

Ticket Information

Tickets are available at onstageinbedford.com or by calling the box office at 325-ONSTAGE (667-8243). A portion of ticket proceeds will be donated to the Friends of the Bedford Animal Shelter.