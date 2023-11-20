Latest Standings Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Dallas Awards; SCHOOL OF ROCK THE MUSICAL Leads Best Musical!

The latest standings have been announced as of Monday, November 20th for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Dallas Awards! Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

The 2023 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2022 through September 30, 2023. Our local editors set the categories, our readers submitted their nominees, and now you get to vote for your favorites! Voting will continue through December 31st, 2023.

Winners will be announced in January!

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

2023 BroadwayWorld Dallas Standings - 11/20/23

Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance

Austin Dean Ashford - SOLO FEST - Lubbock Community Theatre 25%

Anna Hogan - SPECTACULAR SPECTACULAR - Storefront Productions 14%

Anna Hogan - GODS AND KINGS - Storefront Productions 13%

The Texas Tenors - DEEP IN THE HEART OF CHRISTMAS - The Palace Arts Center 12%

Jeremy 'Dontray' Davis - LONESOME BLUES - Circle Theatre 9%

Jess Jennings - BLACK HISTORY MONTH CABARET - The Space in Cleburne 8%

La Ti Do - DIVINE FEMME - La Ti Do DFW 6%

Catherine DuBord - THE LAST FLAPPER - Belle Sauvage 5%

L Bryce Welborn - PROUD OUT LOUD CABARET - The Space in Cleburne 5%

Rose Ivie - PROUD OUT LOUD CABARET - The Space in Cleburne 4%



Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Courtney Ferguson - RENT - Wallace Theater 17%

Camille Russo - SCHOOL OF ROCK THE MUSICAL - Grand Prairie Arts Council 11%

Abby Wolff - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Lubbock Community Theatre 9%

Savannah Richeda - BONNIE & CLYDE - Lubbock Community Theatre 5%

Rachel Ure/Edward Fundburke - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Lubbock Community Theatre 4%

Hayden Beaty - OLIVER! - Artisan Center Theater 4%

Leslie Navarro - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Grand Prairie Arts Council 4%

Lily Hogge/Makayla Burris - FREAKY FRIDAY - Artisan Center Theater 3%

Kianna Dugan - WEST SIDE STORY - Artisan Center Theater 3%

Camille Russo - A CHRISTMAS STORY THE MUSICAL - Grand Prairie Arts Council 3%

Ann Nieman - GOIN' HOLLYWOOD - WaterTower Theatre 2%

Jennifer Leyva - RODGERS + HAMMERSTEIN’S CINDERELLA - Upright Theatre Co. 2%

Matt John West - PIPPIN - North Texas Performing Arts: Repertory 2%

Victoria Bratcher - HELLO, DOLLY! - The Firehouse Theatre 2%

Stephen Newton - SPONGEBOB THE MUSICAL - Texas Music Theatre Company 2%

Hayden Beaty - BRIGADOON - Artisan Center Theater 2%

Whitney Morris - SWEENEY TODD - Upright Theatre Co. 2%

Austin Eyer - SATURDAY NIGHT FEVER - The Firehouse Theatre 2%

Christina Kudlicki - DISASTER! - Runway Theatre 1%

Kelly McCain - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - WaterTower Theatre 1%

Joel Ferrell - INTO THE WOODS - Dallas Theater Center 1%

Kelsey Milbourn - CRUEL INTENTIONS: THE MUSICAL - Stage West 1%

Whitney Morris - THE WEDDING SINGER - Upright Theatre Co. 1%

Becca Johnson-Spinos - LET THE RIGHT ONE IN - Outcry Theatre 1%

Leah Flores - EVITA - Repertory Theatre at North Texas Performing Arts 1%



Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Hope Cox & Effie Fox - SCHOOL OF ROCK THE MUSICAL - Grand Prairie Arts Council 12%

Lauren Reynolds - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Lubbock Community Theatre 8%

Cassandra Trautman - THE BOOK OF WILL - Wallace Theater 8%

Jillian Johnstone - RENT - Wallace Theter 7%

Faith Hilsinger - WEST SIDE STORY - Artisan Center Theater 5%

Nita Cadenhead - IT’S A WONDERFUL LIFE - A LIVE RADIO PLAY - Luminosity Theatre Center 5%

Lisa Rodenbaugh - EVITA - THE MUSICAL IN CONCERT - NTPA Repertory Theatre 4%

Jenny Bishop - A CHRISTMAS STORY THE MUSICAL - Grand Prairie Arts Council 4%

Spencer Bovaird & Emma Brett - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Grand Prairie Arts Council 3%

Dayna Dutton - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - The Firehouse Theatre 3%

Erika Durham - OLIVER! - Artisan Center Theater 3%

Shahrzad Mazaheri - LIZZIE THE ROCK MUSICAL - Theater Three Dallas 3%

Debra Carter, michelle Levall and Amanda Durbin - SPAMALOT - Repertory Company Theatre 3%

Ari Fulton - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Dallas Theater Center 2%

Aaron Patrick DeClerk - MISS MOLLY - Amphibian Stage 2%

Sarah Mosher - GOIN' HOLLYWOOD - WaterTower Theatre 2%

Erika Durham - LITTLE WOMEN - Artisan Center Theater 2%

Tina Barrus - DISNEY'S BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Plaza Theatre Company 2%

Megan A. Liles - RODGERS + HAMMERSTEIN’S CINDERELLA - Upright Theatre Company 2%

Tina Barrus - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Plaza Theatre Company 2%

Michael Serrechia - GYPSY - Mainstage ILC 2%

Samantha Calatozzo Cobb - ROMEO AND JULIET - Plague Mask Players 1%

Dayna Dutton - SPAMALOT - The Firehouse Theatre 1%

Colton Lively - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Granbury Theatre Co. 1%

Benjamin McElroy - LET THE RIGHT ONE IN - Outcry Theatre 1%



Best Dance Production

NEWSIES - The Firehouse Theatre 34%

WTDR TALE OF CYNDI - Lubbock Community Theatre 34%

THE MUSIC MAN - Garland Summer Musicals 12%

YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - Theatre Coppell at the Coppell Arts Center 8%

ALICE IN WONDERLAND - Avant Dance 6%

CIRCE: THE SONG OF BENEDITO - Prism Movement Theater 6%



Best Direction Of A Musical

Mallory Roelke - SCHOOL OF ROCK THE MUSICAL - Grand Prairie Arts Council 15%

Jill Johnstone - BONNIE & CLYDE - Lubbock Community Theatre 9%

Heather May - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Lubbock Community Theatre 8%

Tron Sutton - OLIVER! - Artisan Center Theater 5%

Leslie Navarro & Spencer Bovaird - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Grand Prairie Arts Council 4%

Renee Norris - LITTLE WOMEN - Artisan Center Theater 4%

Reid Horton - SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS THE MUSICAL - Texas Music Theater Company 4%

Kevin Velasquez - A CHRISTMAS STORY THE MUSICAL - Grand Prairie Arts Council 4%

Mike Mazur - SCROOGE THE MUSICAL - North Texas Performing Arts 3%

Tron Sutton - FREAKY FRIDAY - Artisan Center Theater 2%

Wambui Richardson - THE COLOR PURPLE - Jubilee 2%

Natalie Burkhart - RODGERS + HAMMERSTEIN’S CINDERELLA - Upright Theatre Co. 2%

Kayla Rushing - WINNIE THE POOH KIDS - Lubbock Community Theatre 2%

Gabriel Barre - GOIN' HOLLYWOOD - WaterTower Theatre 2%

Eddy Herring - THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - Allen Contemporary Theatre 2%

Lizz Bashore - GREASE THE MUSICAL - Repertory Theatre at North Texas Performing Arts 2%

Major Attaway - FLY BY NIGHT - Theatre Arlington 2%

Shyama Nithiananda - LIZZIE THE ROCK MUSICAL - Theater Three Dallas 2%

Carol M. Rice - SOMETHING'S AFOOT - Allen Contemporary Theatre 1%

Bruce Coleman - LIGHT IN THE PIAZZA - Mainstage ILC 1%

Ryan Matthieu Smith - HEATHERS THE MUSICAL - Repertory Theatre at North Texas Performing Arts 1%

Kris Allen - NEWSIES - The Firehouse Theatre 1%

Garret Storms - CRUEL INTENTIONS: THE MUSICAL - Stage West 1%

Tina Barrus & Tabitha Ibarra - NEWSIES THE MUSICAL - Plaza Theatre Company 1%

Jay Lewis - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Granbury Theatre Co. 1%



Best Direction Of A Play

Anna Hogan - THE BOOK OF WILL - Wallace Theater 16%

Heather May - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Lubbock Community Theatre 12%

Trevin McLaughlin - THE BEST CHRISTMAS PAGEANT EVER - Artisan Center Theater 6%

Michael Brown - IT’S A WONDERFUL LIFE - A LIVE RADIO PLAY - Luminosity Theatre Center 5%

Jamie Gomez - TINKER BELL - Artisan Center Theater 4%

Illana Stein - HANDLE WITH CARE - Stage West 4%

Meg Slater - SHE KILLS MONSTERS - Lubbock Community Theatre 3%

Chris Berthelot - THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHTTIME - Allen Contemporary Theatre 3%

Steven Morris - ON GOLDEN POND - Theatre Arlington 3%

Patrick Holcomb - MOON OVER BUFFALO - Luminosity Theatre Center 3%

Michael McMillan - ROMEO AND JULIET - Plague Mask Players 2%

Becca Johnson-Spinos - LET THE RIGHT ONE IN - Outcry Theatre 2%

Natalie Burkhart - WAIT UNTIL DARK - Upright Theatre Co. 2%

Michael Childs - THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST - Upright Theatre Co. 2%

Akin Babatunde - CHICKEN AND BISCUITS - Uptown Players 2%

Ashley Puckett Gonzales - THE MANIC MONOLOGUES - WaterTower Theatre 2%

Tabitha Ibarra - ANNE OF GREEN GABLES - Plaza Theatre Company 2%

Debra Carter - AND THEN THERE WERE NONE - Repertory Company Theatre 2%

Jenna Burnett - I WANNA F*CKING TEAR YOU APART - Stage West 2%

D. Wambui Richardson - THE MOUNTAINTOP - Circle Theatre 2%

Carol M. Rice - LOBBY HERO - Rover Dramawerks 2%

Marla Maresca - THE CAKE - Lubbock Community Theatre 1%

Danielle Georgiou - BUTTERFLY'S EVIL SPELL - Theatre Three 1%

Lindsey Hertel - TALLGRASS GOTHIC - Pizza Chapel Theatre Company 1%

Terry Martin - THE SEAGULL - The Classics Theatre Project 1%



Best Ensemble

SCHOOL OF ROCK THE MUSICAL - Grand Prairie Arts Council 10%

RENT - Wallace Theater 9%

BONNIE & CLYDE - Lubbock Community Theatre 7%

THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Lubbock Community Theatre 5%

IT’S A WONDERFUL LIFE - A LIVE RADIO PLAY - Luminosity Theatre Center 4%

A CHRISTMAS STORY THE MUSICAL - Grand Prairie Arts Council 3%

OLIVER! - Artisan Center Theater 3%

THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Grand Prairie Arts Council 3%

THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Lubbock Community Theatre 3%

HANDLE WITH CARE - Stage West 3%

WEST SIDE STORY - Artisan Center Theater 3%

SPONGEBOB THE MUSICAL - Texas Music Theatre Company 2%

THE BOOK OF WILL - Wallace Theter 2%

GOIN' HOLLYWOOD - WaterTower Theatre 2%

SCROOGE THE MUSICAL - North Texas Performing Arts 2%

TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN: RECLAIMING YEEHAW - Pizza Chapel Theatre Company 2%

FREAKY FRIDAY - Artisan Center Theater 2%

NO ROOM FOR A PICTURE ON A BLANK WALL - Lubbock Community Theatre 2%

HEATHERS THE MUSICAL - Repertory Theatre at North Texas Performing Arts 2%

INTO THE WOODS - Dallas Theater Center 1%

PIPPIN - Repertory Theatre at North Texas Performing Arts 1%

GYPSY - Theater Arlington 1%

DISASTER! - Runway Theatre 1%

RODGERS + HAMMERSTEIN’S CINDERELLA - Upright Theatre Co. 1%

HELLO, DOLLY! - The Firehouse Theatre 1%



Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Kyle Harris & Brevan Crawford - SCHOOL OF ROCK THE MUSICAL - Grand Prairie Arts Council 12%

Zac Goin - RENT - Wallace Theater 11%

Alex Voland - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Lubbock Community Theatre 9%

Josh Hervey - OLIVER! - Artisan Center Theater 5%

Zac Goin - BOOK OF WILL - Wallace Theter 5%

Max Fetter & Jude Scott - PARADE - North Texas Performing Arts Collegiate Pursuits 5%

Patrick Thompson - IT’S A WONDERFUL LIFE - A LIVE RADIO PLAY - Luminosity Theatre Center 5%

Holli Price - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Grand Prairie Arts Council 4%

Stephen Jakubik - LITTLE WOMEN - Artisan Center Theater 3%

Cory Dolter - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Lubbock Community Theatre 3%

Holli Price - A CHRISTMAS STORY THE MUSICAL - Grand Prairie Arts Council 3%

Sam Rushen - GOIN' HOLLYWOOD - WaterTower Theatre 2%

Aaron Johansen - LIZZIE THE ROCK MUSICAL - Theatre Three 2%

Wes Taylor - WEST SIDE STORY - Artisan Center Theater 2%

Branson White - SWEENEY TODD - Upright Theatre Co. 2%

Josh Hensley - AND THEN THERE WERE NONE - Repertory Company Theatre 2%

Luke Atkinson - MISS MOLLY - Amphibian Stage 1%

Branson White - RODGERS + HAMMERSTEIN’S CINDERELLA - Upright Theatre Co. 1%

Courtney Amaro - LET THE RIGHT ONE IN - Outcry Theatre 1%

Hank Baldree - SATURDAY NIGHT FEVER - The Firehouse Theatre 1%

Whitney Shearon - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Granbury Theatre Co Granbury, TX 1%

August Edwards - TALLGRASS GOTHIC - Pizza Chapel Theatre Company 1%

Kenneth Hall - SOMETHING'S AFOOT - Allen Contemporary Theatre 1%

Patrick Thompson - MOON OVER BUFFALO - Luminosity Theatre Center 1%

Cameron Barrus - DISNEY'S BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Plaza Theatre Company 1%



Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance

Josh Reynolds - BONNIE & CLYDE - Lubbock Community Theatre 16%

Devon Harper & Ian Mead Moore - SCHOOL OF ROCK THE MUSICAL - Grand Prairie Arts Council 15%

Vonda K Bowling - NEXT TO NORMAL - Theatre Three 7%

Christina Major-Davis - FREAKY FRIDAY - Artisan Center Theater 6%

Thomas Bartke - OLIVER! - Artisan Center Theater 6%

Jordan Sanders - WINNIE THE POOH KIDS - Lubbock Community Theatre 5%

Vonda K Bowling - GYPSY - Theatre Arlington 3%

Jared Duncan - SOMETHING'S AFOOT - Allen Contemporary Theatre 3%

Billy Veer - HEATHERS - NTPA Repertory 3%

Larry Yurman - GOIN' HOLLYWOOD - WaterTower Theatre 3%

Kieohna Allen - A CHRISTMAS STORY THE MUSICAL - Grand Prairie Arts Council 3%

Christina Major Davis - BRIGADOON - Artisan Center Theater 3%

Ashley Grether - LITTLE WOMEN - Artisan Center Theater 3%

Jason Solis - SATURDAY NIGHT FEVER - The Firehouse Theatre 2%

Cole Casey - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Grand Prairie Arts Council 2%

Billy Veer - EVITA - NTPA Repertory 2%

Kristal Seid - NEWSIES - The Firehouse Theatre 2%

Noel Clark - THE WEDDING SINGER - Upright Theatre Company 2%

Titus Kautz - SPAMALOT - The Firehouse Theatre 2%

Mark Mullino - YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN - Our Productions Theatre Co. 2%

Gary Adler - LIZZIE THE ROCK MUSICAL - Theatre Three 2%

Cody Dry - YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - Theatre Three 2%

Cody Dry - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - WaterTower Theatre 1%

Kristin Spires - DISASTER! - Runway Theatre 1%

Tommy Kennedy - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Plaza Theatre Company 1%



Best Musical

SCHOOL OF ROCK THE MUSICAL - Grand Prairie Arts Council 13%

BONNIE & CLYDE - Lubbock Community Theatre 11%

THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Lubbock Community Theatre 7%

A CHRISTMAS STORY THE MUSICAL - Grand Prairie Arts Council 5%

OLIVER! - Artisan Center Theater 4%

SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS THE MUSICAL - Texas Music Theatre Company 4%

WEST SIDE STORY - Artisan Center Theater 3%

THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Grand Prairie Arts Council 3%

AVENUE Q - Theatre Arlington 3%

LIZZIE THE ROCK MUSICAL - Theatre Three 2%

NEWSIES - The Firehouse Theatre 2%

WINNIE THE POOH KIDS - Lubbock Community Theatre 2%

GOIN' HOLLYWOOD - WaterTower Theatre 2%

FLY BY NIGHT - Theatre Arlington 2%

GREASE THE MUSICAL - Repertory Theatre at North Texas Performing Arts 2%

FREAKY FRIDAY - Artisan Center Theater 2%

THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - Allen Contemporary Theatre 2%

HEATHERS THE MUSICAL - Repertory Theatre at North Texas Performing Arts 2%

MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Granbury Theatre Co. 2%

ADDAMS FAMILY - The Firehouse Theatre 2%

RODGERS + HAMMERSTEIN’S CINDERELLA - Upright Theatre Co. 2%

YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - Theatre Three 2%

CRUEL INTENTIONS - Stage West/Uptown Players 2%

MISS SAIGON - Casa Mañana 2%

SOMETHING'S AFOOT - Allen Contemporary Theatre 1%



Best New Play Or Musical

ALL ABOUT CHRISTMAS EVE - Lubbock Community Theatre 14%

LAREDO - Wallace Theatet 13%

DEATH THE MUSICAL III: ESCAPE ROOM - Pocket Sandwich Theatre 9%

GOIN' HOLLYWOOD - WaterTower Theatre 9%

BLACK BOOK - Lubbock Community Theatre 9%

TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN: RECLAIMING YEEHAW - Pizza Chapel Theatre Company 6%

MISS MOLLY - Amphibian Stage 6%

JESUS THE LIGHT OF THE WORLD - The Joyful Noise Christian Theater 6%

THE CHILDREN OF THE QUEEN'S WRIT - Texas Women's University 5%

ISLAND TRAP - Lubbock Community Theatre 5%

DR. MONTAGUE'S CARNIVAL OF THE BIZARRE - Allen Contemporary Theatre 5%

THE MANIC MONOLOGUES - WaterTower Theatre 4%

BUTTERFLY'S EVIL SPELL - Theatre Three 3%

MANIC MONOLOGUES - WaterTower Theatre 2%

CIRCE: THE SONG OF BENEDITO - Prism Movement Theater 2%



Best Performer In A Musical

Robert Escamillia - SCHOOL OF ROCK THE MUSICAL - Grand Prairie Arts Council 8%

Zach Judah - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Lubbock Community Theatre 8%

Dylan Avant - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Lubbock Community Theatre 7%

Camryn Spurlyn - BONNIE & CLYDE - Lubbock Community Theatre 6%

Daniel Dunning - SPONGEBOB THE MUSICAL - Texas Music Theatre Company 5%

Benton Cockerell - A CHRISTMAS STORY THE MUSICAL - Grand Prairie Arts Council 4%

Noah Aguilar - BONNIE & CLYDE - Lubbock Community Theatre 3%

Cheyenne Grace - FREAKY FRIDAY - Artisan Center Theater 3%

Brenna Petersen - SCROOGE - THE MUSICAL - North Texas Performing Arts 3%

Hannah Ward - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Granbury Theatre Company Perf Arts Studio 3%

Presley Duyck - LIZZIE THE ROCK MUSICAL - Theatre Three 3%

Lauren Reynolds - BONNIE & CLYDE - Lubbock Community Theatre 2%

Riley Hilsinger - LITTLE WOMEN - Artisan Center Theater 2%

Bill Combs - OLIVER - Artisan Center Theater 2%

Mark Haley - OLIVER! - Artisan Center Theater 2%

Lee Walter - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Dallas Theater Center 2%

Alison Whitehurst - GOIN' HOLLYWOOD - WaterTower Theatre 2%

Beckett Sands - SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS THE MUSICAL - Texas Music Theater Company 2%

Nathan Rubens - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Grand Prairie Arts Council 2%

Austin Hines - HEATHERS - NTPA Repertory 2%

Jordan Tomenga - THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - Repertory Company Theatre 1%

Cara Serber - NEXT TO NORMAL - Theatre Three 1%

Hope Jimenez - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Grand Prairie Arts Council 1%

Grant Hollowell - HELLO DOLLY - The Firehouse Theatre 1%

David Coffee - FLY BY NIGHT - Theatre Arlington 1%



Best Performer In A Play

Dalton Plant - IT’S A WONDERFUL LIFE - A LIVE RADIO PLAY - Luminosity Theatre Center 8%

Noah Aguilar - THE BOOK OF WILL - Wallace Theter 6%

Kelton Wehrman - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Lubbock Community Theatre 5%

Daniel Ballard - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Lubbock Community Theatre 5%

Lizzy Hook - TINKER BELL - Artisan Center Theater 5%

Mor Cohen - HANDLE WITH CARE - Stage West Theatre 5%

Micah Gonzales - SHE KILLS MONSTERS - Lubbock Community Theatre 4%

David Cox - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Lubbock Community Theatre 3%

Daniel Nazworth - THE BOOK OF WILL - Wallace Theter 3%

Shea McMillan - THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME - Allen Contemporary Theatre 3%

Justin T. Jones - IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE ~ RADIO PLAY - Luminosity Theatre Center 3%

C David Morrow - THE BOOK OF WILL - Wallace Theter 2%

David coffee - ON GOLDEN POND - Theatre Arlington 2%

T.A. Taylor - KING LEAR - Shakespeare Dallas 2%

Megan A. Liles - AND THEN THERE WERE NONE - Repertory Company Theatre 2%

Katie Macune - CRIMES OF THE HEART - Garland Civic Theatre 2%

Natalie King - CHICKEN AND BISCUITS - Uptown Players 2%

Charli Henn - LET THE RIGHT ONE IN - Outcry Theatre 2%

Kathy Lemons - MOON OVER BUFFALO - Luminosity Theatre Center 2%

Davayun Chase - THE MOUNTAINTOP - Circle Theatre 2%

Tom Pinney - THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST - Upright Theatre Co. 1%

Rose Ivie - KEN LUDWIG'S BASKERVILLE - Plaza Theatre Company 1%

Tim Bass - MOON OVER BUFFALO - Luminosity Theatre Center 1%

Stacey Calvert - THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST - Upright Theatre Company 1%

Brayden Raqueño - MISS MOLLY - Amphibian Stage 1%



Best Play

BOOK OF WILL - Wallace Theter 14%

THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Lubbock Community Theatre 14%

IT’S A WONDERFUL LIFE - A LIVE RADIO PLAY - Luminosity Theatre Center 7%

A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Plaza Theatre Company 4%

CLUE - Dallas Theater Center 4%

HANDLE WITH CARE - Stage West 4%

THE BEST CHRISTMAS PAGEANT EVER - Artisan Center Theater 3%

TINKER BELL - Artisan Center Theater 3%

ON GOLDEN POND - Theatre Arlington 3%

THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME - Allen Contemporary Theatre 2%

ANNE OF GREEN GABLES - Plaza Theatre Company 2%

WAIT UNTIL DARK - Upright Theatre Co. 2%

ROMEO AND JULIET - Plague Mask Players 2%

TWELFTH NIGHT - Upright Theatre Co. 2%

CHICKEN AND BISCUITS - Uptown Players 2%

MOON OVER BUFFALO - Luminosity Theatre Center 2%

THE MOUNTAINTOP - Circle Theatre 2%

LET THE RIGHT ONE IN - Outcry Theatre 2%

TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN: RECLAIMING YEEHAW - Pizza Chapel Theatre Company 2%

KING LEAR - Shakespeare Dallas 2%

THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST - Upright Theatre Co. 2%

KODACHROME - Circle Theatre 1%

I WANNA F*CKING TEAR YOU APART - Stage West 1%

AND THEN THERE WERE NONE - Repertory Company Theatre 1%

CRIMES OF THE HEART - Garland Civic Theatre 1%



Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Dean Baker - SHE KILLS MONSTER - Lubbock Community Theatre 14%

Daniel Hogan - THE BOOK OF WILL - Wallace Theater 11%

Matt Betz - SCHOOL OF ROCK THE MUSICAL - Grand Prairie Arts Council 9%

Hayden Casey - WEST SIDE STORY - Artisan Center Theater 9%

Jo Alamares - GREASE THE MUSICAL - NTPA Repertory Theatre 5%

Wendy Searcy-Woode - RODGERS + HAMMERSTEIN’S CINDERELLA - Upright Theatre Co. 4%

LeeAnne Gierisch - IT’S A WONDERFUL LIFE - A LIVE RADIO PLAY - Luminosity Theatre Center 4%

Bob Lavalee - GOIN' HOLLYWOOD - WaterTower Theatre 4%

Matt Betz - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Grand Prairie Arts Council 4%

Clare DeVries - HANDLE WITH CARE - Stage West 3%

Jeffrey Schmidt - LIZZIE THE ROCK MUSICAL - Theatre Three 3%

Matt Betz - A CHRISTMAS STORY THE MUSICAL - Grand Prairie Arts Council 3%

Track Curtis - NEXT TO NORMAL - Theatre Three 2%

Jay Lewis - DISNEY'S BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Plaza Theatre Company 2%

Patrick Holcomb - IT’S A WONDERFUL LIFE - A LIVE RADIO PLAY - Luminosity Theatre Center 2%

Carol M. Rice - LOBBY HERO - Rover Dramawerks 2%

August Edwards - TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN: RECLAIMING YEEHAW - Pizza Chapel Theatre Company 1%

Patrick Holcomb - MOON OVER BUFFALO - Luminosity Theatre Center 1%

August Edwards - TALLGRASS GOTHIC - Pizza Chapel Theatre Company 1%

Cory Garrett - LET THE RIGHT ONE IN - Outcry Theatre 1%

Bob Lavallee - CRUEL INTENTIONS: THE MUSICAL - Stage West 1%

Eric Luckie - WAIT UNTIL DARK - Upright Theatre Co. 1%

Madison Heaps - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Plaza Theatre Company 1%

Paige Hathaway - MISS MOLLY - Amphibian Stage 1%

Bryan Stevenson - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - WaterTower Theatre 1%



Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Ryan Brazil - SCHOOL OF ROCK THE MUSICAL - Grand Prairie Arts Council 14%

Cameron Martin - IT’S A WONDERFUL LIFE - A LIVE RADIO PLAY - Lubbock Community Theatre 13%

Jordan Wood - RENT - Wallace Theater 10%

Thomas Bartke - OLIVER! - Artisan Center Theater 9%

Kenzie Uptergrove - THE BOOK OF WILL - Wallace Theter 7%

Thomas Bartke - WEST SIDE STORY - Artisan Center Theater 6%

Brian McDonald - NEXT TO NORMAL - Theatre Three 4%

Jorge Guerra - HANDLE WITH CARE - Stage West 4%

Jason Rice - SOMETHING'S AFOOT - Allen Contemporary Theatre 3%

G. Aaron Siler - NEWSIES - Plaza Theatre Company 3%

Natalie Burkhart - THE WEDDING SINGER - Upright Theatre Co. 2%

Ryan Brazil - A CHRISTMAS STORY THE MUSICAL - Grand Prairie Arts Council 2%

Becca and Jason Johnson-Spinos - LET THE RIGHT ONE IN - Outcry Theatre 2%

Sam Rushen - GOIN' HOLLYWOOD - WaterTower Theatre 2%

Mark Howard - GOIN' HOLLYWOOD - WaterTower Theatre 2%

G. Aaron Siler - BIG FISH - Plaza Theatre Company 1%

Adi Hedge - TALLGRASS GOTHIC - Pizza Chapel Theatre Company 1%

Noah Heller - KING LEAR - Shakespeare Dallas 1%

Jared Cobb - ROMEO AND JULIET - Plague Mask Players 1%

Emilee Biles - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - WaterTower Theatre 1%

Amy Jackson - TO DIE FOR - Runway Theatre 1%

Joshua Nguyen - OUR DEAR DEAD DRUG LORD - Second Thought Theatre 1%

Natalie Burkhart - WAIT UNTIL DARK - Upright Theatre Co. 1%

Lindsey Hertel - TALL GRASS GOTHIC - Pizza Chapel Theatre Co 1%

Brian Crowell - YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - Theatre Coppell at the Coppell Arts Center 1%



Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Brayden Ross-Istok - SCHOOL OF ROCK THE MUSICAL - Grand Prairie Arts Council 7%

Jet Terry - RENT - Wallace Theater 5%

Annie Burge - RENT - Wallace Theater 5%

Amrynn Wood - SCHOOL OF ROCK THE MUSICAL - Grand Prairie Arts Council 4%

Courtney Smith - BONNIE AND CLYDE - Lubbock Community Theatre 3%

Alice Bryant - BONNIE AND CLYDE - Lubbock Community Theatre 3%

Rachel Biggs - RENT - Wallace Theater 3%

Ian Klotzman - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Lubbock Community Theatre 3%

Eric Hilsinger - FREAKY FRIDAY - Artisan Center Theater 2%

Noah Aguilar - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Lubbock Community Theatre 2%

Rebecca Miller - SCHOOL OF ROCK THE MUSICAL - Grand Prairie Arts Council 2%

Jayden Banks - OLIVER! - Artisan Center Theater 2%

Christian R. Black - SOMETHING'S AFOOT - Allen Contemporary Theatre 2%

Bonnie Grugle - HEATHERS THE MUSICAL - Repertory Theatre at North Texas Performing Arts 2%

Micah Perkins - OLIVER! - Artisan Center Theater 2%

Tyler Halbrooks - NEWSIES - The Firehouse Theatre 2%

Brenna Petersen - SCROOGE THE MUSICAL - North Texas Performing Arts 2%

Lexi Rene - SCHOOL OF ROCK THE MUSICAL - Grand Prairie Arts Council 2%

Presley Duyck - NEXT TO NORMAL - Theatre Three 2%

Kira Trees - GYPSY - Mainstage ILC 2%

MattJohn West - THE WEDDING SINGER - Upright Theatre Co. 1%

Travis Burge - RENT - Wallace Theter 1%

Cheyenne Grace - OLIVER! - Artisan Center Theater 1%

Natasha Braun - RODGERS + HAMMERSTEIN’S CINDERELLA - Upright Theatre Co. 1%

Bill Combs - WEST SIDE STORY - Artisan Center Theater 1%



Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Helen Jennings - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Lubbock Community Theatre 6%

Micah Perkins - THE BEST CHRISTMAS PAGEANT EVER - Artisan Center Theater 5%

Dylan Avant - THE BOOK OF WILL - Wallace Theter 4%

Alejandro Hernandez - THE BOOK OF WILL - Wallace Theter 4%

Noah Aguilar - THE BOOK OF WILL - Wallace Theater 4%

Rachel Freeman - TINKER BELL - Artisan Center Theater 3%

LeeAnne Gierisch - IT’S A WONDERFUL LIFE - A LIVE RADIO PLAY - Luminosity Theatre Center 3%

Camden Duyck - ON GOLDEN POND - Theatre Arlington 3%

Sydney Aviles - TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN: RECLAIMING YEEHAW - Pizza Chapel Theatre Company 3%

Andrew Nicolas - KODACHROME - Circle Theatre 3%

Eddy Herring - AND THEN THERE WERE NONE - Repertory Company Theatre 3%

Alyssa Costa - THE CAKE - Lubbock Community Theatre 2%

Ayanna Arnold - IT’S A WONDERFUL LIFE - A LIVE RADIO PLAY - Lubbock Community Theatre 2%

Beth Brown - NO ROOM PICTURE ON A BLANK WALL - Lubbock Community Theatre 2%

Zak Reynolds - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - WaterTower Theatre 2%

Stacey Calvert - THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST - Upright Theatre Co. 2%

Mark Winter - IT’S A WONDERFUL LIFE - A LIVE RADIO PLAY - Luminosity Theatre Center 2%

Mary Hogan - THE BOOK OF WILL - Wallace Theter 2%

Wendi Evetts - TIGERS BE STILL - Mainstage ILC 2%

Aaron Kozak - HANDLE WITH CARE - Stage West 2%

Davayun Chase - THE COUNT OF MONTE CRISTO - Plaza Theatre Company 2%

Caelin Whitley - MOON OVER BUFFALO - Luminosity Theatre Center 2%

Hope Sisemore - BOOK OF WILL - Wallace Theter 2%

Kevin Poole - ANNE OF GREEN GABLES - Plaza Theatre Company 2%

David Cox - THE BOOK OF WILL - Wallace Theter 2%



Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production

SCHOOL OF ROCK THE MUSICAL - Grand Prairie Arts Council 43%

FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - Artisan Center Theater 23%

DONT LET THE PIGEON DRIVE THE BUS - Dallas Children's Theatre 10%

THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Upright Theatre Company 7%

YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN - Our Productions Theatre Co. 6%

LES MISERABLES - Plaza Academy 6%

THREE LITTLE PIGS - Weatherford College Summer Stage 3%

A LITTLE HOUSE CHRISTMAS - Theatre Coppell at the Coppell Arts Center 2%

