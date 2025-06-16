LIFE OF PI Comes to Fort Worth in August

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Performing Arts Fort Worth has announced that tickets for LIFE OF PI, the Tony Award-winning theatrical experience, go on sale Friday, June 20 at 10am. After making its North Texas debut at Dallas’ Winspear Opera House August 5-17, this visually stunning play based on the best-selling novel comes to Bass Hall in a limited engagement September 23-28 as part of the 2025-2026 Broadway at the Bass Season presented by PNC Bank.

Told with jaw-dropping visuals, world class puppetry and exquisite stagecraft, LIFE OF PI creates a visually stunning journey that will leave you filled with awe and joy. Martel’s extraordinary story of family, resilience and survival and the natural world combined with Chakrabarti’s brilliantly staged story speaks to every generation.

After a cargo ship sinks in the middle of the vast Pacific Ocean, a sixteen-year-old boy name Pi is stranded on a lifeboat with four other survivors – a hyena, a zebra, an orangutan, and a 450-pound Royal Bengal tiger.

Critics rave that LIFE OF PI “gives new life to Broadway” (The Today Show) and is “one of the most visually stunning shows I have ever seen.” (Time Out) The global phenomenon was lauded as “an exhilarating evening of theater” (The Wall Street Journal), “a wonder to behold” (Entertainment Weekly) and “the single greatest innovation in puppetry ever to hit the global stage.” (NY Daily News)

LIFE OF PI comes to Bass Hall as part of the 2025-2026 Broadway at the Bass Season presented by PNC Bank. The season continues in October with the untold true story of an American icon when A BEAUTIFUL NOISE: THE Neil Diamond MUSICAL makes its Bass Hall debut. From the Emmy®-winning writer of Schitt’s Creek comes a new musical that flips the script on Shakespeare’s greatest love story; set to some of pop’s biggest hits, you can’t stop the feeling at & JULIET, coming in November. Gather your Galentines for a her-storic girls night – the global sensation SIX is divorced, beheaded, live and returning to Fort Worth! Next March, set your destination and go back in time when BACK TO THE FUTURE: THE MUSICAL lands on the Bass Hall stage. April brings the Tony® and Grammy Award®-winning, toe-tapping musical comedy, SOME LIKE IT HOT. Then, gallop into a deliriously funny knight at the theater with Monty Python’s SPAMALOT. An iconic love story comes to life when THE NOTEBOOK takes the stage in June. Finally, cast your vote for the timely and fabulously entertaining original Broadway musical about the American women’s suffrage movement, SUFFS, closing the 2025-2026 season in August.

