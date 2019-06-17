INTO THE WOODS JR. at Dallas Children's Theater Will Have All Teen Cast

The popular combo of Director K. Doug Miller and the DCT Academy All-Youth Cast are back again! But, be careful what you wish for in these mystical woods...

In this stunningly beautiful musical fantasy adventure, the Baker must gather four special items and present them to the ruthless Witch in order to break a terrible curse on his family. While searching the nearby woods, they encounter favorite fairy tale characters Cinderella, Little Red Riding Hood, Jack and his magical beans, and others who are also trying to find their hearts' desires deep in the forest. One by one, wishes are granted, and each is reminded that the struggles of their past are an important, not-to-be forgotten part of their abundant futures. If you loved ALICE IN WONDERLAND last year, you won't want to miss this spirited retelling of classic Brothers Grimm fables!

Photo, above and attached, courtesy of DCT. Photo shows DCT Academy All-Youth Cast in their performance of THE SEUSSIFICATION OF A MIDSUMMERS NIGHT'S DREAM (May 2019).

2018-19 Season Sponsors are: Texas Instruments, City of Dallas Office of Cultural Affairs, The Shubert Foundation, TACA, The William Randolph Hearst Foundation, Anonymous Family, and The Carlson Foundation. 35th Anniversary Sponsors Include: The Rosewood Corporation, Laurie Sands Harrison, and Nancy C. & Richard R. Rogers. General Sponsors Include: The Melinda & Jim Johnson Family Charitable Fund, The Theodore and Beulah Beasley Foundation, Inc., The Carl B. & Florence E. King Foundation, The March Family Foundation, and Dallas Convention & Visitors Bureau. Additional Support is Provided By: Texas Commission on the Arts and the National Endowment for the Arts, TXU Energy, Legacy Texas Bank, Frost Bank, The Graham & Carolyn Holloway Foundation, The Stephen M. Seay Foundation, Karen & Jim Wiley, Maintenance Inc., and Green Mountain Energy, DCT's official renewable energy partner. Sensory-Friendly Sponsors Include: The Crystal Charity Ball, Bank of America, Anonymous Foundation, The Aileen and Jack Pratt Foundation, W.P. & Bulah Luse Foundation. DCT's National Touring Sponsoris Neiman Marcus.

July 26, 2019 at 7:30 pm

July 27, 2019 at 1:30 pm

Baker Theater

Recommended for ages 6 and up

Price: $20 Section A, $15 Section B





