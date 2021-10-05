IN THE HEIGHTS at The Firehouse Theatre

The Firehouse Theatre will bring Lin-Manuel Miranda's iconic Broadway musical, In the Heights to The Sound at Cypress Waters from October 7-17! Winner of the 2008 Tony Award for Best Musical, In the Heights focuses on a community of long-time friends and neighbors as they make discoveries about each other, about themselves, and about the place they all call home.

The Firehouse Theatre recommends audience members bring a blanket or low-seating chair for this outdoor performance. Single tickets are $35 and will be available for purchase beginning Friday, October 1. Visit www.TheFirehouseTheatre.com for more information and to purchase tickets.

In the Heights tells the universal story of a vibrant community in New York's Washington Heights neighborhood - a place where the coffee from the corner bodega is light and sweet, the windows are always open, and the breeze carries the rhythm of three generations of music. It's a community on the brink of change, full of hopes, dreams and pressures, where the biggest struggles can be deciding which traditions you take with you, and which ones you leave behind. This Tony Award-Winning musical explores the beauty in finding family within your community.

In the Heights will be produced in accordance with the theatre's Risk Mitigation and Code of Conduct, based on guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and City and County health and public safety authorities. More information about these protocols can be found on the theatre's website.