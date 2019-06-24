IMPRINT Theatreworks' 2020 Season Announced

IMPRINT's Inaugural Season, Built For Longing, garnered 12 DFW Theatre Critics' Forum Awards, a staggering 40 Column Award Nominations (with 3 wins), and inclusion on many Best of 2018 Year-End Lists. Their sophomore season, Mercury Rising, has continued to raise the bar with unique theatrical experiences and opportunities, including new partnerships, new works, and additional surprises along the way. In their third season, entitled Home, IMPRINT aspires to build a community of inclusion, where everyone from the underdog to the forsaken can find their Home.

It all comes down to humanity. What doesit mean to be human? It's easy to look at the national conversation, but how can we make a difference right here and now? IMPRINT's third season aims to bring larger issues to the forefront of the local conversation. No matter your beliefs, everyone has felt the pain of being an "other," the struggles of uncertainty, and the absolute fear of the unknown. IMPRINT looks to tackle these universal feelings head-on in 2020, with a clear vision of building a more empathetic and understanding community, a place for everyone to call Home.

In addition to our four Mainstage offerings, IMPRINT will continue to produce its highly lauded First Impressions Festival, shining the spotlight on local playwrights and the stories they feel compelled to tell. Also included, is a world premiere devised work, HERE. Presented as a limited engagement, HERE. is an exploration of how we as a community can carry each other through darker times, exploring and embracing unique pathways through grief. The ensemble of performers brought together for this work will bravely explore their own struggles in a way that not only promotes, but bolsters the idea of community in even the hardest of times.

Staying true to its mission as an ensemble-based company, IMPRINT strives to ensure that nobody is alone.

IMPRINT Theatreworks' 2020 Season: HOME.

PUFFS (The Play)

by Matt Cox

January 9 - 25, 2020

Regional Premiere

A play for anyone who has never been destined to save the world, PUFFS is "A fast-paced romp through the 'Seven Increasingly Eventful Years at a Certain School of Magic and Magic.' For Potter-philiacs who grew up alongside Potter and are eager to revisit that world, 'PUFFS' exudes a jovial, winking fondness for all things Harry!" (The New York Times)

This clever and inventive play "never goes more than a minute without a laugh" (Nerdist) giving you a new look at a familiar adventure from the perspective of three potential heroes just trying to make it through a magic school that proves to be very dangerous for children. Alongside them are the Puffs, a group of well-meaning, loyal outsiders with a thing for badgers "who are so lovable and relatable, you'll leave the theater wishing they were in the stories all along" (Hollywood Life). Their "hilariously heartfelt!" (Metro) and epic journey takes the classic story to new places and reimagines what a hero can be.

3rd Annual First Impressions Festival for Local Playwrights

February 25 - 29, 2020

Local Playwrights will return to IMPRINT next year! Over one week in February, they will have their works read and enjoyed by audiences, directors, and producers alike. The festival will also feature panels, talk-back sessions, cocktail hours, and networking opportunities geared toward providing awareness, opportunities, and support for those playwrights we have right here at home. In what has become a staple in IMPRINT seasons, this unmatched opportunity for creation amongst local artists is sure to create buzz once more. Submissions will open in the fall.

HERE. A Devised Work

led by Ashley H. White, Adam C. Wright, and Nate Collins

April 23 - May 2, 2020

World Premiere

Hearts beat. Then stop. What happens next? Not to those we've lost, but to those left behind. Where can we turn when our world falls apart? It all leads to HERE.

Powerful and poignant, and rife with bursts of comedy and nostalgia, HERE. combines dance, movement, combat, percussion, and voice in an intense exploration of grief, journeying through the permanence of tragedy and healing power of loss to tell the deeply monumental story we all have or will experience in a way that heals and inspires hope through honoring those we've lost.

Under the careful direction of Ashley H. White, each artist will contribute through their own experiences to tell the story of a community in need of each other. These personal contributions will also be guided on a musical journey by the creative genius of Adam C. Wright and Nate Collins, creating original work based on individual and collective emotional journeys of the ensemble.

This collaborative process will result in a deeply personal representation of a community coming together to heal through the power of their art. Staying true to IMPRINT's vision, this devised piece will safely expand our emotional boundaries and leave a lasting impression on the audience and artists through its vibrant and fearless approach to storytelling.

"If you hold your theatre experiences sacred and are constantly looking for your next raucous rush, she is the one you should never miss. Ashley H. White has courage to spare." - The Examiner (Ashley H. White: Portrait of a Director)

SOUTHERN COMFORT

by Dan Collins and Julianne Wick Davis

June 5 - 20, 2020

Regional Premiere

Based on the 2001 Sundance Film Festival documentary, this musical follows the last year of Robert Eads, a transgender man in Georgia, as he is diagnosed with ovarian cancer. This heartwarming piece about a group of transgender friends living in rural Georgia is, at its core, a love story.

Through a unique folk and bluegrass-inspired score, SOUTHERN COMFORT chronicles a year in the lives of this unique American family as they courageously defy the odds by simply remaining on the land to which they were born, reminding us that home is where we find comfort in our skin.

Unique in its narrative, there are five principle roles for transgender artists and an ensemble that enhances and weaves the tale around them, through playing the score on their instruments while engaging directly with the scenes.

IMPRINT is proud to celebrate Pride Month with this gorgeous platform for transgender artists. We are committed to casting this show responsibly, and will be working with local organizations to seek out opportunities for awareness and proper representation, as well as access for transgender youth.

RAPTURE, BLISTER, BURN

by Gina Gionfriddo

August 7 - 22, 2020

Regional Premiere

After grad school, Catherine and Gwen chose polar opposite paths. Catherine built a career as a rockstar academic, while Gwen built a home with her husband and children. Decades later, unfulfilled in polar opposite ways, each woman covets the other's life, commencing a dangerous game of musical chairs-the prize being Gwen's husband. With searing insight and trademark wit, this comedy is an unflinching look at gender politics in the wake of 20th-century feminist ideals.

"Heady with sharp-witted dialogue about the particularities of women's experience, RAPTURE more largely illuminates how hard it can be to forge both a satisfying career and a fulfilling personal life in an era that seems to demand superhuman achievement from everyone." - The New York Times

AMERICAN PSYCHO

by Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa and Duncan Sheik

October 29 - November 14, 2020

A sexy and psychopathic new musical based on the best-selling novel by Bret Easton Ellis, set in the epicenter of excess. AMERICAN PSYCHO tells the story of Patrick Bateman, a young and handsome Wall Street banker with impeccable taste and unquenchable desires. Patrick and his elite group of friends spend their days in chic restaurants, exclusive clubs, and designer labels. But at night, Patrick takes part in a darker indulgence, and his mask of sanity is starting to slip...

Shining a harsh light on privilege, power, and the class divide, American Psycho presents an unflinching view of the dangers of prestige and ego.

Tickets will be available through IMPRINT Theatreworks' website: www.imprinttheatreworks.org. Tickets for mainstage shows will be $25. Season Subscription Passes, set at $100, include tickets to all five mainstage shows and are on sale now.





