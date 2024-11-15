HOW THE GRINCH STOLE CHRISTMAS! THE MUSICAL Announces Digital Lottery At Bass Performance Hall

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



DR. SEUSS' HOW THE GRINCH STOLE CHRISTMAS! THE MUSICAL has announced a digital lottery when it returns to Bass Hall in a limited engagement November 19-24 as a Season Add-On to the 2024-2025 Broadway at the Bass Season presented by PNC Bank.

Fans will have the chance to purchase a limited number of $31 tickets available for all evening performances of THE GRINCH at Bass Hall, Tuesday, November 19, through Saturday, November 23.

The digital lottery will begin accepting entries the day before each performance from 9:00 am to 3:00 pm starting Monday, November 18, for the Tuesday evening performance, November 19. Fans who have been selected will be notified daily via email and can then purchase up to four (4) tickets at $31 each. Tickets must be purchased online using the purchase link within 60 minutes from the time the winner is notified. Winners who do not purchase their tickets within their window by the claim time listed forfeit the opportunity to purchase and a standby drawing will be held. The ticket lottery will continue on a rolling basis, excluding the matinee and sensory friendly performances, and concluding with the Saturday evening performance, November 23.

Entrants must be 18 years or older. A valid, non-expired photo ID that matches the name used to enter is required for pickup at Will Call at the Bass Hall Box Office one hour prior to showtime. Seat locations awarded by the lottery are subject to availability. Additional lottery requirements can be found at www.basshall.com/lottery.

