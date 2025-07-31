HARRY POTTER: THE EXHIBITION Will Arrive in Dallas This October

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The U.S. tour of Harry Potter: The Exhibition will make its next stop in Dallas, Texas. The internationally acclaimed exhibition will open at Pepper Square on October 24, 2025, bringing the magic of the Wizarding World to North Texas for a limited time.

Tickets will go on sale to the general public beginning Wednesday, September 10. Fans can join the waitlist now for early access to a presale beginning Tuesday, September 9. Since its 2022 world premiere in Philadelphia, the exhibition has welcomed over 4 million visitors across cities including Salt Lake City, Krakow, Melbourne, and Abu Dhabi.

"This exhibition celebrates the extended world of Harry Potter like no other touring exhibition has done before,” said Tom Zaller, President and CEO of Imagine. “With its family-friendly environment and great appreciation for storytelling and adventure, North Texas is the perfect place for fans and families of all ages to experience the magic of the wizarding world. We can't wait to share it with visitors from near and far when we open this fall."

H2: Immersive Highlights and Personalized Experiences

Harry Potter: The Exhibition is the most comprehensive touring exhibition ever created for the Wizarding World. It features immersive galleries and original props and costumes from the Harry Potter and Fantastic Beasts film series, as well as content from the Tony Award-winning Harry Potter and the Cursed Child. Through cutting-edge design and technology, visitors embark on a personalized, interactive journey through iconic locations like Hogwarts Castle, Hagrid’s Hut, and The Forbidden Forest.

Among the many highlights:

From Page to Screen Gallery – Featuring a first edition of Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone in a Gringotts-inspired vault surrounded by video and quotes that bring the literary origins of the franchise to life.

Hogwarts Castle Gallery – An immersive, multimedia walk-through featuring the Whomping Willow, Dementors, and a live Marauder’s Map displaying guests’ names.

Hogwarts House Gallery – Guests can experience personalized interactions with the Hogwarts house of their choice, with vibrant house crests, photo ops with the Sorting Hat, and dynamic digital features.

Hogwarts Classrooms – Visitors can brew potions, predict the future, pot mandrakes, and defeat a boggart using a digital wand in hands-on classroom settings.

Hagrid’s Hut and The Forbidden Forest – Fans can conjure a Patronus, explore magical creatures like Acromantulas and centaurs, and step inside Hagrid’s iconic hut.

A dedicated onsite retail shop will offer exclusive Harry Potter: The Exhibition merchandise, including apparel, jewelry, Chocolate Frogs, bottled and draft Butterbeer, and limited-edition items not available anywhere else.

The Harry Potter franchise continues to captivate audiences more than 25 years after the release of J.K. Rowling’s first novel. Today, the Wizarding World spans eight films, three Fantastic Beasts movies, a Tony Award-winning stage play, mobile and video games, themed lands at Universal Studios, and a growing slate of touring exhibitions and immersive fan experiences — including a new HBO Original TV series currently in development.

For more information, visit harrypotter.com.