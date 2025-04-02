Frisco City Council Approves Operator for Proposed $340 Million Performing Arts Center Ahead of May 3 Vote

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



In a major step toward establishing a new performing arts hub in North Texas, Broadway Across America has joined a tentative public-private partnership with the City of Frisco and Prosper Independent School District (ISD). The collaboration, which was confirmed through a letter of intent on October 28, 2024 aims to develop a multimillion-dollar performing arts center in Frisco, Texas. The letter of intent, which is non-binding, outlines the shared vision for a significant new facility catering to both Broadway-level productions and local community events. The news was first reported by Community Impact.

Frisco officials have now selected an operator for the proposed Frisco Center for the Arts. During an April 1, 2025 meeting, Frisco City Council voted 5-1 to approve a letter of intent with Frisco Live, a Texas not-for-profit corporation combining Broadway Dallas and Broadway Across America under The John Gore Organization. City Council member Brian Livingston cast the lone dissenting vote, citing concerns about the center’s long-term financial performance and the possibility of the city needing to invest additional capital in the future.

“This is the next big project in the country,” said Frisco Mayor Jeff Cheney.

According to the announcement, Broadway Across America, which also operates the Broadway Dallas series, would launch a similar "Broadway Frisco" series if the project moves forward. The envisioned Frisco Center for the Arts would feature a 2,800-seat main performance hall designed to host Broadway shows and other large-scale events. In addition, the center would include a 400-seat community hall for Prosper ISD events, community gatherings, and smaller productions. Plans also encompass support spaces, rehearsal areas, and creative spaces for visual arts. The proposed facility could total around 220,000 square feet.

“Reflecting the population growth and interest in arts and culture across North Texas, we look forward to creating a new Broadway Frisco series for the community while we continue to present Broadway Dallas at the Music Hall at Fair Park and the AT&T Performing Arts Center,” said Ken Novice, president of Broadway Dallas.

The partnership was first discussed by members of the Prosper ISD board of trustees during an October 21 meeting. “We are excited about the possibility of partnering with the City of Frisco to provide a world-class educational opportunity for our students,” said Prosper ISD Superintendent Holly Ferguson.

Frisco Live was selected after a review process that included proposals from Oak View Group, TVG Hospitality, ASM Global Theater Management, and Frisco Live. A team of representatives from city staff, Prosper ISD, and the consultant Theatre Project ranked Frisco Live as the top proposer. The group would be responsible for the center’s daily operations, booking events, maintaining the facility, and ensuring its financial viability.

While a location for the center has yet to be finalized, officials aim to select a site by January 2025. The proposed area would fall within approximately seven square miles shared by the city and the school district.

Initial plans for the facility have changed since first discussed. The earlier concept included a 2,000-seat large hall, 650-seat community hall, and outdoor venues. The current plan expands the main hall to 2,800 seats, reduces the community hall to 400 seats, and removes the outdoor spaces.

The project is expected to cost between $300 million and $340 million. Prosper ISD has signed a letter of intent to allocate $100 million from a 2023 bond. Voters will be asked to approve two ballot propositions on May 3: one authorizing a $160 million bond, and another allowing the use of sales and use tax funds to help finance the project. According to officials, the city has funding mechanisms available that would not raise the property tax rate.

An agreement covering operating expenses will be presented to the council at a future date.

Frisco Mayor Jeff Cheney noted the city has considered building a performing arts center for nearly two decades. “Discussions have picked up in recent months as consultants narrowed down a Broadway partner that could help fund the project and fill the nearly 3,000 seats,” Cheney said.

