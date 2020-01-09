FATHER OF THE BRIDE Up First Up In 2020 At Granbury Opera House

Granbury Theatre Company will kick off its 2020 Broadway on the Brazos season with the play Father of the Bride on January 24-Febraury 9, at the historic Granbury Opera House in Downtown Granbury.

According to Dramatist Play Service, "Mr. Banks learns that one of the young men he has seen occasionally about the house is about to become his son-in-law. Daughter Kay announces the engagement out of nowhere. The groom-to-be, Buckley Dunstan, appears on the scene and Mr. Banks realizes that the engagement is serious. Buckley and Kay don't want a 'big' wedding-just a simple affair with a few friends! We soon learn, however, that the 'few' friends idea is out. Then trouble really begins."

Leading the cast are Nikolai Braswell as Mr. Banks, Kathy Lemons as Mrs. Banks, Jade Emerson Hebbert as Kay, and Chris Cook as Buckley.

Also in the cast are Baylee Arledge, Micaiah Armstrong, Kendrick Booth, Levi Casler, Dillon Caudill, Miles Emerson, Tyler Ivie, Tyler Krumm, Doug Long, Michele Mastick, Michael McCrary, Niamh O'Neal

The play is under the direction of Mia Cree Washington. Designers for the production are: Kerri Pavelick, set; Haden Capps, sound; David Broberg, lighting; Stevie Simmons, costumes; Gaylene Carpenter, props. Nolan Moralez is the stage manager assisted by Whitney Shearon.

Performances times are 7:30 P.M. on Fridays, 2:00 P.M. and 7:30 P.M. on Saturdays, and 2:00 P.M. on Sundays. There are several weeknight performances as well as a special closing show on Sunday, December 22 at 7:30 P.M.

The Granbury Opera Guild will host a First Night reception on the second floor of the Opera House lobby from 6:30-7:30 P.M. in honor of opening night of the play on Friday, January 24.





