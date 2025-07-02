EVERYBODY'S TALKING ABOUT JAMIE to be Presented at Uptown Players

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Uptown Players will present the Southwest premiere of Everybody’s Talking About Jamie, a fearless, feel-good musical celebrating the joy of self-expression and the power of unconditional love. Performances will run from July 18 – August 3, 2025, at the Kalita Humphreys Theatre.

Inspired by a true story, Everybody’s Talking About Jamie tells the story of Jamie New, a teenager from Sheffield who dreams of becoming a drag queen. Supported by his fiercely devoted mother and a cast of colorful characters, Jamie overcomes bigotry, bullying, and self-doubt to step into his spotlight. Featuring a vibrant pop score by Dan Gillespie Sells and a witty, heartfelt book and lyrics by Tom MacRae, the show is a glittering tribute to authenticity and acceptance.

“Jamie’s journey is a bold reminder that being yourself is the bravest thing you can do,” said Craig Lynch, Executive Producer of Uptown Players. “We’re excited to introduce this powerful, heartwarming story to Dallas audiences with a cast that brings every ounce of passion, energy, and sparkle.”



The cast features Henry Cawood, Sophie DeYoung, Doug Fowler, Mary Gilbreath Grim, Carlos Gutierrez, Jacob Hemsath, Hunter Hurt, Sam Illum, Laila Jalil, Tyler Ray Lewis, Ania Lyons, Dave Mar, Laura Lyman Payne, Steven Rios, Abriela Rodriguez, Jericho Thomas, Arya J. Valley, Brett Warner, and Gabriela Yarbrough.

The creative team includes direction by Penny Ayn Maas, music direction by Vonda K. Bowling, and choreography by Evor.