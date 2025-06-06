Disney's THE LITTLE MERMAID to be Presented at The Hopeful Theatre Project

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Hopeful Theatre Project will present Disney's The Little Mermaid directed by Jessica Holt June 20-22, 2025 at the Kalita Humphreys Theater in Dallas, Texas. Tickets cost $20 with 75% of the proceeds going directly to the Turtle Island Restoration Network and their mission of fighting for a blue-green planet by mobilizing people in local communities around the world to protect marine wildlife and the oceans and inland watersheds that sustain them.

A special Tea Under the Sea with Ariel and Friends party for children 13 and under will take place at the theater before the Sunday matinee. The tea party begins at 12 pm and includes snacks, tea, a professional photo with Ariel, a sing-a-long with Ariel and friends, a princess or prince craft activity, character interactions, a card signed by the characters, and a mermaid goodie bag. Tickets cost $75 per child; parents may attend for free.

This show is rated G. The run time is 2 hours, 30 minutes with one 15-minute intermission. The Saturday matinee will include an ASL interpreter.

In this beloved Disney classic, King Triton's youngest daughter Ariel wishes to pursue the human Prince Eric in the world above, bargaining with the evil sea witch, Ursula, to trade her tail for legs. But the bargain is not what it seems, and Ariel needs the help of her colorful friends, Flounder the fish, Scuttle the seagull and Sebastian the crab to restore order under the sea. 75% of your ticket proceeds benefit Turtle Island Restoration Network and their mission of fighting for a blue-green planet by mobilizing people in local communities around the world to protect marine wildlife and the oceans and inland watersheds that sustain them.

Tea Under the Sea with Ariel & Friends

By The Hopeful Theatre Project at Kalita Humphreys Theatre

Sunday, June 22, 2025

12:00 PM

Tickets: $75 per child (parents get in free!)

Ticket link: https://thehopefultheatreproject.com/ticketing

Join Ariel and other beloved characters from Disney's The Little Mermaid for a magical tea party! Enjoy snacks, a professional photo with Ariel, a sing-a-long with Ariel and friends, a princess or prince craft activity, character interactions, a card signed by the characters, and a mermaid themed goodie bag before seeing Hopeful Theatre Project's production of Disney's The Little Mermaid.

The cast list includes: Emily Corlew as Ariel, Zachariah Medina as Prince Eric, Kristina Bain as Ursula, LaMar Staton as Sebastian, Joel Lagrone as King Triton, Mila Nelson / Aria Arisco as Flounder, Hannah Chen as Scuttle, Anna Hopper Tarron as Flotsam, Elijah Jean-Baptiste as Jetsam, Garrison Roller as Grimsby, and Kyle Holt as Chef Louis/Pilot.

The ensemble includes: Mimi Adams, Courtney Arnold, Ayriona Boson, Carlea Bradberry, Cammi Collins, Angel Frando, Maddie Franks, Brittany Holland, Dominick Jenkins, Hannah Johnson, Miles Johnson, Megan Lagemann, Teil Marks, Chris Medina, Olivia McCabe, Becca Miller, Taylor Otey Veer, Sarah Phillips, Maxwell Skaggs, Jade Stowe, Ashley Tone, and Michael Valderas.

The creative team includes Jessica Holt (Producer/Director), Meghan Maclellan (Asst. Director), Kelly Schaaf (Music Director), Sofi Warren (Choreographer), Rachel Harmon (Stage Manager), and Reagan Winter (Stage Manager).

