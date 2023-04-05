Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Disney's TARZAN to be Presented at Lyric Stage in May

Disney's TARZAN to be Presented at Lyric Stage in May

Disney’s TARZAN features heart-pumping music & lyrics by rock legend Phil Collins performed by a live orchestra.

Apr. 05, 2023  

Lyric Stage will present Disney's TARZAN May 18-21, 2023 at the historic Majestic Theatre. Directed by Brandon Mason and adapted from the 1999 Walt Disney Animation Studios film of the same name, TARZAN follows the journey from 'boy to man' of an infant who is raised by gorillas in the jungles of West Africa. As Tarzan develops feelings for a young woman who suddenly appears in his jungle, he discovers that his animal upbringing clashes with his human instincts, causing him to struggle with not only his love for Jane but how to protect his family.

Show times are Thursday, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday at 7:00 pm and Saturday and Sunday matinees at 2:30 pm. Preview night tickets are available for $35. Student rush tickets are available for $20 beginning 90 minutes before each performance. VIP tickets are available for $100 and include premium seating, a TARZAN show t-shirt, and a photo op with Jane and Tarzan after the show. Tickets may be purchased on ticketdfw.com or by calling the box office at 214-871-5000.

Performance Details:

Disney's TARZAN

By Lyric Stage at The Majestic Theatre

(1925 ELM Street, Dallas, TX 75201)

May 18-21, 2023

Thursday, Friday, Saturday at 7:00 pm, Saturday & Sunday at 2:30 pm

Tickets: $35-$100; $20 for students
Ticket link: https://www.ticketdfw.com/whats-on/2023/tarzan-2/

Disney's TARZAN features heart-pumping music & lyrics by rock legend Phil Collins performed by a live orchestra. With a book by Tony Award-winning playwright David Henry Hwang, this family-friendly musical features all of the beloved songs from the 1999 TARZAN movie, including the Academy Award-winning "You'll Be in My Heart," plus an additional nine songs all written by Phil Collins for the Broadway musical. With a title and music recognized all over the world, TARZAN is sure to be a hit with the entire family.

The cast includes: Esteban Vilchez as Tarzan, Mira Are as Jane, Keith J. Warren as Clayton, Andrew Nicolas as Porter, Lexi Nieto as Terk, Catherine Carpenter Cox as Kala, Christion Draper as Kerchak, Jessica Webba as Mother/Ensemble, Robert Mata as Father/Ensemble, Antavius Draughn as Snipes, Vivian Martin as Young Terk, and Jack Snyder, Julia Hartman, Rai Barnard, Jacob Sewell, Danielle Brown, Sarah Floyd, Maya Hernandez-Pearson, Ken Haley, and Audrey Beyersdorfer in the ensemble.

TARZAN will be directed & choreographed by Brandon Mason, and also choreographed by Season 29 Resident Choreographer Kelly McCain. The orchestra will be led by Resident Music Supervisor Bruce Greer who will also serve as the production's Music Director. Lighting Design will be by Season 29 Resident Lighting Designer Scott Guenther, with Sound Design & Engineering by Season 29 Resident Sound Designer Bill Eickenloff, and Costume Design & Coordination by Natalie Mabry. Catherine Carpenter Cox serves as Executive Producer and Andy Baldwin serves as Executive Artistic Director.

About Lyric Stage


Lyric Stage, a Dallas-based 501c3 not-for-profit professional musical theatre company, was established in 1993 by Founder Steven Jones with the mission of developing and preserving the musical, a uniquely American art form. In its 25+ year history, Lyric Stage has produced over 125 productions, which includes 21 world-premiere musicals and 2 Off-Broadway shows. For more information, visit lyricstage.org.




Rebel Theatrics to Host Another Rebel Christmas Summer Camp in June Photo
Rebel Theatrics to Host Another Rebel Christmas Summer Camp in June
Rebel Theatrics will host Another Rebel Christmas summer camp June 5-18, 2023 at Diversity Dance Studio. The summer camp is open to ages 6-19. Performers will learn and produce 3-4 Christmas performance pieces to have ready for television opportunities, specials, and potential live performances this holiday season! 
Broadway Dallas Raises $870,000 At 2023 Gala Featuring MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL Photo
Broadway Dallas Raises $870,000 At 2023 Gala Featuring MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL
On Saturday, April 1, Gala Co-Chairs Jolie Humphrey and Gail Plummer, along with Honorary Co-Chairs Ambassador Kathryn Walt Hall and Craig Hall, welcomed than 350 Dallas leaders, philanthropists and lovers of the arts.
HELLO, DOLLY! Comes to The Firehouse Theatre Photo
HELLO, DOLLY! Comes to The Firehouse Theatre
The Firehouse Theatre has announced the cast and creative team of their upcoming production of Hello, Dolly!
Mainstage Irving-Las Colinas Reveals 2023-2024 Season: SECRETS, LIES, AND CHAOS Photo
Mainstage Irving-Las Colinas Reveals 2023-2024 Season: SECRETS, LIES, AND CHAOS
After a momentous 50th anniversary season, MainStage Irving-Las Colinas has announced their 2023-2024 season entitled “Secrets, Lies, and Chaos.” The season will begin with a production of the play Tigers Be Still - MainStage's first produced show at their downtown Irving venue, MainStage 222 - and continue with five productions each running for three weekends at Irving Arts Center – Dirty Rotten Scoundrels, The 39 Steps, Dear Brutus, Grand Hotel, the Musical, and The Children's Hour. 

More Hot Stories For You


Broadway Dallas Raises $870,000 At 2023 Gala Featuring MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICALBroadway Dallas Raises $870,000 At 2023 Gala Featuring MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL
April 5, 2023

On Saturday, April 1, Gala Co-Chairs Jolie Humphrey and Gail Plummer, along with Honorary Co-Chairs Ambassador Kathryn Walt Hall and Craig Hall, welcomed than 350 Dallas leaders, philanthropists and lovers of the arts.
HELLO, DOLLY! Comes to The Firehouse TheatreHELLO, DOLLY! Comes to The Firehouse Theatre
April 5, 2023

The Firehouse Theatre has announced the cast and creative team of their upcoming production of Hello, Dolly!
Mainstage Irving-Las Colinas Reveals 2023-2024 Season: SECRETS, LIES, AND CHAOSMainstage Irving-Las Colinas Reveals 2023-2024 Season: SECRETS, LIES, AND CHAOS
April 4, 2023

After a momentous 50th anniversary season, MainStage Irving-Las Colinas has announced their 2023-2024 season entitled “Secrets, Lies, and Chaos.” The season will begin with a production of the play Tigers Be Still - MainStage's first produced show at their downtown Irving venue, MainStage 222 - and continue with five productions each running for three weekends at Irving Arts Center – Dirty Rotten Scoundrels, The 39 Steps, Dear Brutus, Grand Hotel, the Musical, and The Children's Hour. 
Lou Diamond Phillips to Star in MISS SAIGON at Casa MañanaLou Diamond Phillips to Star in MISS SAIGON at Casa Mañana
April 4, 2023

Lou Diamond Phillips has joined the cast of Casa Mañana's Miss Saigon as The Engineer. See performance dates, and learn how to purchase tickets!
Amphibian Stage Presents BABA Beginning This MonthAmphibian Stage Presents BABA Beginning This Month
April 4, 2023

Following the extended run of Spaceman by Leegrid Stevens, Amphibian Stage announced the full company of Baba (April 21 - May 7) and shares new insight on their next Main-Stage Production. 
share