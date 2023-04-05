Disney's TARZAN to be Presented at Lyric Stage in May

Lyric Stage will present Disney's TARZAN May 18-21, 2023 at the historic Majestic Theatre. Directed by Brandon Mason and adapted from the 1999 Walt Disney Animation Studios film of the same name, TARZAN follows the journey from 'boy to man' of an infant who is raised by gorillas in the jungles of West Africa. As Tarzan develops feelings for a young woman who suddenly appears in his jungle, he discovers that his animal upbringing clashes with his human instincts, causing him to struggle with not only his love for Jane but how to protect his family.

Show times are Thursday, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday at 7:00 pm and Saturday and Sunday matinees at 2:30 pm. Preview night tickets are available for $35. Student rush tickets are available for $20 beginning 90 minutes before each performance. VIP tickets are available for $100 and include premium seating, a TARZAN show t-shirt, and a photo op with Jane and Tarzan after the show. Tickets may be purchased on ticketdfw.com or by calling the box office at 214-871-5000.

Performance Details:

Disney's TARZAN

By Lyric Stage at The Majestic Theatre

(1925 ELM Street, Dallas, TX 75201)

May 18-21, 2023

Thursday, Friday, Saturday at 7:00 pm, Saturday & Sunday at 2:30 pm

Tickets: $35-$100; $20 for students

Ticket link: https://www.ticketdfw.com/whats-on/2023/tarzan-2/

Disney's TARZAN features heart-pumping music & lyrics by rock legend Phil Collins performed by a live orchestra. With a book by Tony Award-winning playwright David Henry Hwang, this family-friendly musical features all of the beloved songs from the 1999 TARZAN movie, including the Academy Award-winning "You'll Be in My Heart," plus an additional nine songs all written by Phil Collins for the Broadway musical. With a title and music recognized all over the world, TARZAN is sure to be a hit with the entire family.

The cast includes: Esteban Vilchez as Tarzan, Mira Are as Jane, Keith J. Warren as Clayton, Andrew Nicolas as Porter, Lexi Nieto as Terk, Catherine Carpenter Cox as Kala, Christion Draper as Kerchak, Jessica Webba as Mother/Ensemble, Robert Mata as Father/Ensemble, Antavius Draughn as Snipes, Vivian Martin as Young Terk, and Jack Snyder, Julia Hartman, Rai Barnard, Jacob Sewell, Danielle Brown, Sarah Floyd, Maya Hernandez-Pearson, Ken Haley, and Audrey Beyersdorfer in the ensemble.

TARZAN will be directed & choreographed by Brandon Mason, and also choreographed by Season 29 Resident Choreographer Kelly McCain. The orchestra will be led by Resident Music Supervisor Bruce Greer who will also serve as the production's Music Director. Lighting Design will be by Season 29 Resident Lighting Designer Scott Guenther, with Sound Design & Engineering by Season 29 Resident Sound Designer Bill Eickenloff, and Costume Design & Coordination by Natalie Mabry. Catherine Carpenter Cox serves as Executive Producer and Andy Baldwin serves as Executive Artistic Director.

About Lyric Stage



Lyric Stage, a Dallas-based 501c3 not-for-profit professional musical theatre company, was established in 1993 by Founder Steven Jones with the mission of developing and preserving the musical, a uniquely American art form. In its 25+ year history, Lyric Stage has produced over 125 productions, which includes 21 world-premiere musicals and 2 Off-Broadway shows. For more information, visit lyricstage.org.