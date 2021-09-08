Dallas Theater Center Welcomes Essential Workers With Complimentary Tickets

Dallas Theater Center will offer Dallas' dedicated essential workers complimentary tickets to their upcoming shows! Cake Ladies and Tiny Beautiful Things will run in repertory beginning September 8 at the Dee & Charles Wyly Theatre.

Educators, healthcare workers, first responders, and military/veterans are eligible to receive complimentary tickets during the entire run of both shows which run through October 16. Each guest will need to call the box office to reserve their tickets and present a form of identification upon arriving at the theater. DTC staff say they are proud to give back to the people who have given so much.

"As the husband of a 4th grade teacher, I am well aware of the stress this pandemic has placed not only on educators, but medical professionals, fire and police officers, and our military. As a small way to show our admiration and to say thank you, we have made this offer available to these brave individuals for the beginning of our new season of plays," said Jeff Woodward, Managing Director, DTC.

This isn't the first time DTC has honored essential workers. During their production of Working, essential workers were offered discounted tickets and early entry to the show in order to get priority seating.

"Dallas Theater Center thrives in community engagement and what better way than to offer an hour and a half of escape and laughter to those who work so hard keeping our Dallas family safe and healthy. There will never be enough 'thank-yous' for the essential workers who kept, and continue to keep the Dallas community safe through the pandemic," said Theresa Zicolello, General Manager and COVID-19 Compliance Officer, DTC.

Dallas Theater Center will offer social distance seating during their first three live productions. Guests are welcome to select the option of being placed in the social distance section during the checkout process when purchasing tickets online. Concessions will not be served. Select performances will also forgo intermission to allow additional comfortability for guests. To view DTC's COVID-19 Guest Policy, please visit www.dallastheatercenter.org/covid-19-guest-policy.

Essential workers should call the Box Office at (214) 522-8499 to reserve their seats. Tickets will be held at the box office. Cake Ladies is running in repertory with Tiny Beautiful Things in the Wyly Theatre. The productions run from September 8 - October 16. For more information, visit www.dallastheatercenter.org.