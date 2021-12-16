Dallas Theater Center Cancels Next Several Performances of A CHRISTMAS CAROL

Dallas Theater Center is cancelling the rest of this week's performances of A Christmas Carol at the Wyly Theatre along with next Tuesday's show. Despite their best efforts to ensure the health and safety of all employees within the organization, a company member has tested positive for COVID-19.

"We are disappointed to be cancelling any A Christmas Carol performances. However, the Actor's Equity Association and Center for Disease Control guidelines indicate cancelling these shows is the best course of action to keep Dallas Theater Center patrons, artists, and staff as safe as possible during this uncertain time," Jeff Woodward, Managing Director.

Dallas Theater Center hopes to resume performances on Wednesday, December 22. The theater started requiring audience members older than 12 to have a negative COVID-19 test or to provide proof of vaccination with A Christmas Carol. All DTC staff members and artists are required to be vaccinated and all audience members are required to wear masks regardless of vaccination status. To view DTC's COVID-19 policy, visit www.dallastheatercenter.org/covid-19-guest-policy

A Christmas Carol runs through December 26 at the Wyly Theatre. For more information, visit https://www.dallastheatercenter.org/show/a-christmas-carol-2021/.