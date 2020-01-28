Dallas Symphony Orchestra Announces Programming For Sixth Annual Nancy A. Nasher And David J. Haemisegger Family Soluna International Music & Arts Festival

The Dallas Symphony Orchestra (DSO) is pleased to announce programming for the 2020 Nancy A. Nasher and David J. Haemisegger Family SOLUNA International Music & Arts Festival. Opening on April 3 and running through April 21, 2020, the festival will take place at venues in the Dallas Arts District and throughout the city. Tickets for all SOLUNA events go on sale January 30, 2020, at mydso.com/SOLUNA.

Now in its sixth season, SOLUNA will present collaborative and immersive works throughout the city of Dallas. Central to this year's festival is music by leading contemporary composers including Pulitzer Prize-winners Du Yun and DSO Composer-in-Residence Julia Wolfe, GRAMMY® and Emmy Award-winner James Newton Howard, and Missy Mazzoli, one of the first two women to be commissioned by the Metropolitan Opera. Continuing the tradition established at SOLUNA's inception, this year's festival includes many new works, including three Texas premieres and two world premieres.

As part of the festival, the Dallas Symphony Orchestra will present three weekends of concerts, two of them under the leadership of Music Director Designate Fabio Luisi, and will open the sixth festival with the rarely performed oratorio The Book with Seven Seals.

The ever-evolving psychedelic-rock band The Flaming Lips will join the DSO at this year's festival. The legendary GRAMMY® Award-winning band will perform the entirety of their classic 1999 The Soft Bulletin album with the Dallas Symphony Orchestra and members of the Dallas Symphony Chorus. Their newest album, The Soft Bulletin Recorded Live at Red Rocks with the Colorado Symphony Orchestra, was released in November 2019. Their Dallas performance will be a kaleidoscopic, one-night-only musical experience. This performance is generously sponsored by Capital One.

"Capital One believes in fostering a vibrant arts culture in Dallas, as it's key to driving creativity and innovation. The DSO has been an amazing partner on this journey," said Sanjiv Yajnik, President of Capital One Financial Services and Chairman of the Dallas Symphony Board of Governors. "The DSO has reimagined what a symphony can be, and performances like these are just one way they are shattering perceptions and broadening their reach."

"SOLUNA is about experiencing music in new ways," said Kim Noltemy, Ross Perot President & CEO of the Dallas Symphony Orchestra. "This edition of the festival brings the most vibrant voices in contemporary music to North Texas resulting in performances that can be found nowhere else."

"I am excited for you to hear works by some of the most important living artists and composers who are helping to shape the future of classical music." said Gillian Friedman Fox, Director of Contemporary & SOLUNA Programs. "By showcasing important, compelling and challenging performances by artists at all stages of their careers, we are showing how classical music continues to be relevant and enrich our lives in new and exciting ways."

In 2019, SOLUNA celebrated its fifth anniversary. Highlights of the past five festivals include Jennifer Hudson in concert with the DSO in 2019; St. Vincent's orchestral debut in 2015; the world premiere collaborative performance piece Rules Of The Game with choreography by Jonah Bokaer, set design by Daniel Arsham and an original score by Pharrell Williams with David Campbell in 2016; and Traveling Lady starring Rossy de Palma, performed for the first time in Texas in 2017. 2019 featured the world premiere of GRAMMY® winner and Oscar nominated-composer Terence Blanchard's Caravan: A Revolution on the Road. This collaboration brought together live musical performance by Terence Blanchard and the E-Collective, choreography and dance by Rennie Harris and his company and Andrew F. Scott's visual projections, sculpture and projection mapping and reflected the life experiences of each artist and their thoughts and feelings about Black Lives in the 21st century.





