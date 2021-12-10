Dallas Black Dance Theatre To Perform Live With North Macedonian Musicians

Dallas Black Dance Theatre dancers and North Macedonian musicians will join forces in a live music and dance world premiere woven from the tapestry of this cultural collage. Jazz guitarist Toni Kitanovski & Cherkezi Orchestra will let their music flow into a musical score as DBDT veteran dancer/choreographer Claude Alexander III transforms the music into passionate movements for DBDT dancers. This international project is part of Dallas Black Dance Theatre's Catalyst for Change as it celebrates its 45th anniversary. Wells Fargo is the Presenting Sponsor for the Cultural Awareness series on February 18-19, 2022, at 7:30 pm CST in the Wyly Theatre in Dallas, TX. The Guest Artist Sponsor is Trust for Mutual Understanding.

The North Macedonian musicians will travel to Dallas where the two groups will collaborate on the performance. The dancers will perform as the band plays live on stage. This is not the first time that the two groups have worked together. Two years ago, both organizations traveled to each other's country as a part of a six-month cultural, artistic exchange. The result was the simultaneous world premiere of a creative documentary, The Way of Clave, about African American history and dance in Dallas and Romani heritage and music in North Macedonia.

Toni Kitanovski & Cherkezi Orchestra have received international rave reviews. The Rolling Stone Magazine described them as, "Rarely has Southeast Europe sounded so cosmopolitan." The Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung, says "The individual class of its musicians reminds of the bands of Duke Ellington, Charles Mingus or Sun Ra..."

"It is my great privilege and joy to be working again with Dallas Black Dance Theatre. The high level of excellence, professionalism, and dedication of dancers, choreographer Claude Alexander III, and the whole production team is immensely inspiring," said Toni Kitanovski. "We will explore in our individual artistic way and what connects our distant cultures as we are first and foremost all people of planet Earth. In my view, that is the essence of artistic, cultural exchange, and if maybe we can make someone in the audience feel less lonely in this world, we'll know we have succeeded."

"I am thrilled about collaborating with Toni Kitanovski!" said DBDT dancer/choreographer Claude Alexander III. "My trip to Macedonia was the most beautifully, overwhelming experience as I met so many wonderful people, embraced new cultures, tried incredible foods, and encountered so much LOVE! The people are full of life, and I hope to display that love of life in this new work with Toni and the excellent musicians of Macedonia!"

Three audience favorites round out the Cultural Awareness series. Mesmerized eyes are transfixed as they observe Awassa Astrige/Ostrich regally glide across the stage, no matter how many times they have experienced this classic 89-year-old work. A male soloist becomes The Ostrich with a powerful presence along with fluid and awe-inspiring controlled movements. Sierra Leone native Asadata Dafora created the majestic work in 1932 with musical accompaniment of hypnotic, percussive African rhythms.

"Edgy, thrilling, and evocative." That is how The Berkshire Edge described Night Run by international choreographer Christopher L. Huggins when it unfolded at the Jacob's Pillow Dance Festival 2021. Night falls and time seems to become an illusion as Huggins combined modern dance and classical ballet over Flamenco-influenced guitar and a slow waltz in the work.

The Dallas Morning News described ina??tera??pret choreographed by Hope Boykin as "one of the best pieces in the Dallas Black Dance Theatre repertory." Boykin created the work for DBDT in 2006 and describes it as lighthearted, quick, fun, and whimsical with expansive full movement. Boykin is a former dancer with the Alvin Ailey American Dance Theatre, having danced with the company for two decades. The Kaleta A. Doolin Foundation is the Female Choreographer Sponsor.

PERFORMANCE INFORMATION

Cultural Awareness

February 18-19, 2022, 7:30 pm

Dee & Charles Wyly Theatre

In-person + Live streaming + On-demand

In-person tickets range from $45 to $65.

Live streaming tickets are $25 per household. Watch the live stream broadcast in real-time at 7:30 pm CST on Saturday, February 19, 2022. Or watch it on-demand starting at 11 pm CST Saturday through Monday, February 21, 11:59 pm CST.a??

For more performance details visit www.DBDT.com.

STUDENT MATINEES

Friday, February 18, 2022, at 10:30 am

Dee & Charles Wyly Theatre

W.P. & Bulah Luse Foundation is the Student Matinee Sponsor.

NO SUBSCRIPTIONS OR GROUP DISCOUNTS FOR THE 45TH SEASON

Dallas Black Dance Theatre is limitinga??seatinga??capacitya??to allow fora??social distancinga??in accordance with CDC guidelines. Because of limited ticketa??availability, DBDT will not be able to give discounts on groups or subscriptions this year.a??