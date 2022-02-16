Coppell Arts Center Presents THE SIMON AND GARFUNKEL STORY

Coppell Arts Center will bring immersive concert-style theater show The Simon & Garfunkel Story to Coppell on Saturday, March 5 at 2 PM and 8 PM. This production chronicles the musical legacy of Paul Simon and Art Garfunkel using huge projection photos, original film footage, and a full live band performing all the hits, including 'Mrs. Robinson', 'Cecilia', 'Bridge Over Troubled Water', 'Homeward Bound', and many more.

The two performances will take place in the Main Hall at the new Coppell Arts Center (505 Travis Street, Coppell, TX 75019). Tickets are $55 and on sale now at www.CoppellArtsCenter.org • 972-304-7047.

The Simon & Garfunkel Story is an immersive concert-style theater show chronicles the amazing journey shared by the folk-rock duo, Paul Simon and Art Garfunkel. It tells the story from their humble beginnings as Tom & Jerry to their incredible success as one of the best-selling music groups of the '60s to their dramatic split in 1970. It culminates with the famous "The Concert in Central Park" reunion in 1981, with more than half a million fans in attendance. NYC-based performers Taylor Bloom and Benjamin Cooley portray Paul Simon and Art Garfunkel, respectively, both of whom bear a striking resemblance to the legendary musicians.

With more than 100 million album sales since 1965, Simon & Garfunkel's perfect harmonies and songs that poignantly captured the times made them one of the most successful folk-rock duos of all time. Over the years, they 10 Grammy Awards and were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1990. In 1977, their "Bridge Over Troubled Water" album was nominated at the Brit Awards for Best International Album. In 2003, Simon and Garfunkel were awarded a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award, and the following year saw their "The Sound of Silence" awarded a Grammy Hall of Fame Award.