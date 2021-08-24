Casting Announced for BAD SEED at MainStage Irving-Las Colinas

MainStage Irving-Las Colinas concludes its 2021-2022 season with Bad Seed, running September 10-25 in the Dupree Theatre at the Irving Arts Center. The production will be directed by Bruce R. Coleman and features Raven Lawes as Christine Penmark and Lena Gay as Rhoda Penmark.

Bad Seed is a chilling family drama set in the 1950s about a seemingly perfect little girl named Rhoda Penmark who will do whatever it takes to get what she wants. But when tragedy strikes and hidden family secrets are revealed, could it be that Rhoda's sweet and innocent personality is all an act? More information about the thrilling play is available at www.mainstageirving.com.

Subscribers of the 2020-2021 Season and our 2021 Streaming Season will provided tickets for our in-person performances. Single tickets range from $19-$29 and are also on sale now at www.IrvingArtsCenter.com. Patrons with ticketing questions should contact the Irving Arts Center Box Office at 972-252-2787.